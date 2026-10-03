Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Says 'Transformers' Defined 2000s Movies

The actor crowned the 2007 movie as the decade's defining film during an A24 x Letterboxd chat with 'Primetime' director Lance Oppenheim.

Robert Pattinson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Key Takeaways

  • Robert Pattinson named Michael Bay's 2007 blockbuster "Transformers" the definitive movie of the 2000s during an A24 and Letterboxd video series called "The List."
  • Pattinson based his pick on the film's visual texture, pointing to the "super bright, saturated colors and really glossy stuff" that defined early-2000s movies before fading out.
  • The episode paired Pattinson with "Primetime" director Lance Oppenheim, who revealed that "Braveheart" became an inside joke from their film set after Pattinson repeatedly referenced it in texts.

Robert Pattinson has an answer for which film defined the 2000s, and it is unexpected.

Asked to name the decade's essential movie, Pattinson landed on Michael Bay's 2007 blockbuster Transformers, calling it "the definitive movie of the 2000s" with a smirk.

His reasoning was about texture, not robots. Early-2000s movies, he said, had "super bright, saturated colors and really glossy stuff," an aesthetic he says culminated with Transformers before it phased out.

Pattinson made the revelation in "The List," the recurring A24 and Letterboxd video series in which guests talk through the films that shaped them. This installment paired Pattinson with Lance Oppenheim, director of the A24 drama Primetime.

The eight titles they worked through run Transformers, Vanilla Sky, Scarface, Natural Born Killers, Braveheart, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Donnie Darko and Limitless. Pattinson singled out One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and A Clockwork Orange as films that mattered to him as an actor.

He was less certain about Tom Cruise. When Oppenheim said he judges people by whether they like Vanilla Sky, Pattinson paused before conceding, "I kinda like it!"

The Braveheart entry turned out to be an inside joke from the Primetime set, and Oppenheim explained why.

"The amount of times I have a text message from Rob being like 'Braveheart. Think Braveheart.' And me trying to decipher what he meant by it... I think I would run out of fingers if I tried to count it," Oppenheim said.

Primetime is playing in theaters now, and Pattinson will once again grace the big screen in Dune: Part Three this December, with Matt Reeves' Batman sequel due Feb. 18, 2028.

Related Stories

Robert Pattinson in a gray suit and black tie, smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson 'Definitely Feeling My Age' During 'Batman' Sequel Shoot

The Pattman returns in 2028.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Robert Pattinson in a beige suit and red polka dot tie gestures while speaking, with a blurred background and a plant visible.
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Has Another Meme on His Hands Thanks to Chris Hansen Thriller 'PRIMETIME'

"Somebody get these beggars out of here!" isn't the only classic Pattinson meme to have emerged from the actor's incredible 2026 run.

Trace William Cowen55 days ago
Peter Cullen in a suit and striped tie stands smiling in front of a "Transformers" logo at an event.
Pop Culture

Peter Cullen, the Voice of Optimus Prime in 'Transformers,' Dies at 85

The legendary voice actor, who originated the Autobot leader in 1984 and reprised the role across the Michael Bay film series, has died.

Alex Ocho38 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureRihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson's Paris Hotel Rejection After Fashion Week Shade: 'Damn'
2
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
3
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
4
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App