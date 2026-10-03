Robert Pattinson Says 'Transformers' Defined 2000s Movies

Asked to name the decade's essential movie, Pattinson landed on Michael Bay's 2007 blockbuster Transformers, calling it "the definitive movie of the 2000s" with a smirk.

Robert Pattinson has an answer for which film defined the 2000s, and it is unexpected.

His reasoning was about texture, not robots. Early-2000s movies, he said, had "super bright, saturated colors and really glossy stuff," an aesthetic he says culminated with Transformers before it phased out.

Pattinson made the revelation in "The List," the recurring A24 and Letterboxd video series in which guests talk through the films that shaped them. This installment paired Pattinson with Lance Oppenheim, director of the A24 drama Primetime.

The eight titles they worked through run Transformers, Vanilla Sky, Scarface, Natural Born Killers, Braveheart, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Donnie Darko and Limitless. Pattinson singled out One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and A Clockwork Orange as films that mattered to him as an actor.

He was less certain about Tom Cruise. When Oppenheim said he judges people by whether they like Vanilla Sky, Pattinson paused before conceding, "I kinda like it!"

The Braveheart entry turned out to be an inside joke from the Primetime set, and Oppenheim explained why.