Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Hot Girl Summer Tour With GAS Trading Card

Megan Thee Stallion isn't just performing during her Hot Girl Summer Tour, she's dropping exclusive merch, including a GAS trading card.
According to a press release, the trading card, numbered to 100, "comes within a case featuring the official GAS holographic sticker."
While those with VIP access will have special first access to the HGS merch, with select items also available on Amazon, pieces from the collection, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags, special beach towels can be purchased throughout the 35-date tour.
With 18 of the tour dates already sold out, the HGS Tour began in Minneapolis on Tuesday night (May 14), with supporting act GloRilla opening the show before Megan performed a 90-minute set that began with her No. 1 single, "Hiss." The 'Houston Hottie' also ran through fan favorites like "Cognac Queen," "Thot Shit," "WAP," "Savage," "Body," and latest single, "BOA," also with Big Glo returning to the stage for their "Wanna Be" collaboration.
The tour heads to Chicago next, also hitting Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Memphis, Houston, New Orleans, Los Angeles and other cities before wrapping up on July 27 at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.