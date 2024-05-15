Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Hot Girl Summer Tour With GAS Trading Card

Megan Thee Stallion isn't just performing during her Hot Girl Summer Tour, she's dropping exclusive merch, including a GAS trading card.

According to a press release, the trading card, numbered to 100, "comes within a case featuring the official GAS holographic sticker."

While those with VIP access will have special first access to the HGS merch, with select items also available on Amazon, pieces from the collection, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags, special beach towels can be purchased throughout the 35-date tour.