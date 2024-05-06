Megan Thee Stallion Has 'Grown Ass Men Acting Fetal' in New 'Megan Monday: I Think I love Her' Freestyle

Gearing up for her first arena tour, Megan Thee Stallion powered through a "#MeganMonday" freestyle over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her," posted to social media on Monday morning (May 6).

In perfect timing, the energetic clip came after a weekend of Mehan being praised by fans for jumpstarting the rap war aganist Drake in the past month. For background, Megan threw shade at Drizzy on her last solo single, "Hiss," where she went after “Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents/Posted in another n***a hood like a bad bitch."

It seems that she might have thrown another jab at Drake, and possibly her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine during the first installment of "#MeganMonday," where she proclaimed to have "grown ass men acting fetal."

"Stop fucking rappers, they spill all the details/Every Monday they gon' wait for the freestyle, Call me out once you do not get a redial/I got grown ass men acting fetal, I do not spin the block, n***a, I re-route," she rapped.