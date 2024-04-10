Megan Thee Stallion Debunks Nose Job Speculation: 'Y'all Hoes Wish'

In a recent Instagram Live stream, Megan Thee Stallion shut down rumors she had gotten plastic surgery.

"They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done," she said during an Instagram Live session on Monday, April 8. "Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take. ... I’ve been in your shit since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe."

She and her friends started laughing at the rumors, which Meg she suggested she had seen online in recent months.