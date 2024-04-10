Megan Thee Stallion Debunks Nose Job Speculation: 'Y'all Hoes Wish'

In a recent Instagram Live stream, Megan Thee Stallion shut down rumors she had gotten plastic surgery.
"They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done," she said during an Instagram Live session on Monday, April 8. "Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take. ... I’ve been in your shit since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe."
She and her friends started laughing at the rumors, which Meg she suggested she had seen online in recent months.
During the same stream, Megan revealed that her Instagram DMs are busted and she hasn't checked them in quite some time. "If anybody is DMing I have any idea, I would never see it... My DMs are broke, my DMs never have words," she said, implying that she's missed the chance to link up with anyone because of the issue.
Megan Thee Stallion has already had a big year thanks to her No. 1 track "Hiss," a fiery track that prompted a response from former collaborator Nicki Minaj. She's also set to head out on a tour with GloRilla, with many of the 34-date tour shows already sold out after only a few weeks of general sale availability.