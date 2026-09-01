Mug Shot Released of Man Who Defrauded People of $1.3 Million by Posing as 49ers Player

The Ada County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Daejon Love is now public, offering the first image of the 35-year-old since federal agents arrested him at Boise Airport on Aug. 24.

The photo shows Love in a jail-issued orange top, eyebrows furrowed, lips appearing pursed.

Love, whose full legal name is Daejon Labrayae Love, faces two federal charges in the District of Oregon: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Each count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He remains in federal custody at Ada County while awaiting transfer to Oregon.

A 47-page criminal complaint alleges Love and co-defendant Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, stole roughly $1.3 million from at least 26 victims across California, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. The FBI has said it believes the true victim count runs higher.

The scheme began in Feb. 2022. Love reportedly approached women on Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder using fictitious personas, including as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and as a wealthy real estate developer, operating under aliases such as Jon Love and Jordan Love. Investigators confirmed the 49ers organization had no affiliation with him whatsoever.