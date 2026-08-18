Karl-Anthony Towns Wears Custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label Tuxedo for Jordyn Woods Wedding

Karl-Anthony Towns suited up in custom Ralph Lauren for his wedding to Jordyn Woods. The New York Knicks star wore a Made to Measure Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo when he and Woods tied the knot during their ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday (Aug. 15). Towns' wedding day look featured a double-breasted dinner jacket crafted from Italian wool barathea and finished with satin peak lapels. He paired the jacket with a white dress shirt, black bow tie, and matching black trousers. Social media accounts for Ralph Lauren shared photos of Towns in the custom tuxedo on social media this week.

Woods also had a hand in putting together her husband's look, personally coordinating the tuxedo so that it complemented her wedding gown. The couple exchanged vows at a cliffside venue overlooking the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by white floral arrangements. Towns and Woods' ceremony brought out a lengthy list of famous guests, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Towns' Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby were in attendance. Woods also pulled back the curtain on her own wedding wardrobe, revealing in a Vogue video that designer Danielle Frankel created three custom looks for the weekend. For the ceremony, Woods wore a strapless silk-wool ball gown featuring a draped bodice and full skirt decorated with hand-cut Chantilly and corded lace appliqués in three shades of ivory. Frankel also created Woods' reception dress, a strapless design made with layered Chantilly and elderflower lace, and welcome party dress, a silk satin slip with an asymmetric scarf detail.