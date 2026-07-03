Hailey Bieber

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Hailey Bieber with long brown hair wearing a light top poses against a plain background.
Style

Hailey Bieber Models Some of Her Favorite 'Great Basics' in New Campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

"These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again," Bieber said of leading the new campaign.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
Justin Bieber on stage wearing a red beanie and sleeveless top, holding a microphone, with a pink and red abstract background.
Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Compound at Coachella Featured Custom Dune Sofas From Paulin, Paulin, Paulin

Bieber's backstage compound featured custom, SKYLRK-inspired versions of the iconic Dune sofa.

Trace William Cowen78 days ago
Hailey Bieber and Rihanna
Style

Hailey Bieber Calls Rihanna One of Her Biggest Style Inspirations

Hailey Bieber praised Rihanna's style in her new 'Interview' cover story.

tara mahadevan94 days ago
Justin Bieber Throws Water Bottle At Paparazzi After Hailey Bieber Dinner
Pop Culture

Justin Bieber Throws Water Bottle At Paparazzi After Hailey Bieber Dinner

Inside the tense Sushi Park moment caught on video, and why Justin’s patience with West Hollywood paparazzi finally snapped after date night with Hailey.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 12: Hailey Bieber attends the "Wuthering Heights" Australian Premiere at State Theatre on February 12, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Recalls Postpartum Hemorrhage: 'I Couldn't Stop Bleeding'

The socialite and Rhode Skin founder recalls sensing "panic" after she delivered her son, Jack Blues.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
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SKYLRK JB Birthday Drop
Style

Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Unveils Limited Edition Collection for His Birthday

The range includes hoodies, sweatpants, and the boxers Bieber wore during his 2026 Grammy performance.

Joshua Espinoza137 days ago
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Parenting With Justin Bieber and Having More Kids

The Rhode Beauty founder also revealed how her son, Jack, is taking after his pop star dad.

Joshua Espinoza148 days ago
Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber pose for photo together.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber’s Sister Charged Over Tampon Toss at Bar Fight, Faces Jail Time

Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested last year following an incident at a club in Georgia.

Jose Martinez170 days ago
Tom Brady in a casual jacket and jeans, and Travis Scott in a white top and distressed jeans, at a Fanatics Studios event.
Sports

Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and More Celebrate Fanatics Studios Launch: What to Know

The launch comes ahead of Fanatics Fest 2026, which returns to New York in July.

Trace William Cowen182 days ago
Hailey Bieber at the 2026 WWD Style Awards.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to TikToker Over Marriage Commentary

The letter claims Julie Theis "manufactured a false defamatory narrative" about her marriage.

Jose Martinez184 days ago
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Justin Bieber with a shaved head and beard, wearing a graphic tee, and Hailey Bieber in a black lace top and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Says She Didn't Repost Video About Her Marriage

Hailey Bieber addressed speculation she reposted a video about her relastionship.

Mark Elibert187 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Justin Bieber stands court side at The League on October 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Justin Bieber Declares He's 'Not a Product' In Emotional Holiday Post

The "Yukon" singer wrote that he's been through his fair share of "pain."

Jaelani Turner-Williams204 days ago
Tom Brady and Kid Cudi wearing matching "Marty Supreme" jackets; Brady looks serious, Cudi is animated with sunglasses.
Style

What's the Deal With 'Marty Supreme' Jacket Rocked by Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Kylie Jenner, and More?

The 'Marty Supreme' promo machine has been one for the books.

Trace William Cowen240 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber embrace while watching games from the sidelines at "The League" on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Talks Parenthood, Says Having a Child Made Her Have ‘So Much Less Fomo'

The Rhode Skin founder says she and her husband are taking parenting "one day at a time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
(L-R) Hailey and Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Blown Away By Wife Hailey's New Bikini Pics: 'Oh My F*ckin God'

The celebrity couple continue to show why they might hold the title for #CouplesGoals.

Joe Price252 days ago
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Justin Bieber in a red cap and Hailey Bieber in a leopard print coat and sunglasses, standing outside a building.
Life

Justin Bieber Says He Butt Heads With Doula During Birth of Son, Describes Delivery Room Tension

Justin Bieber says his wife, Hailey, asked him to apologize to her doula while she was in labor with their son.

Helen Storms262 days ago
A man with a buzz cut and beard wearing a graphic T-shirt walks beside a woman in a black lace top and sunglasses.
Music

Justin Bieber Says It's Already Cheating If You Think About Another Woman 'With Lust'

During a recent stream on Twitch, Bieber offered his thoughts on adultery.

Joe Price263 days ago
Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and a man sit together at a fashion event. Hailey wears a black dress, and Miley Cyrus is in a leather outfit.
Style

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber Stun in Black Leather Outfits at Vogue World 2025

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber donned edgy ensembles while sitting in the front row of the Vogue World: Hollywood Show.

Helen Storms263 days ago

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