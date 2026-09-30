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Kid Cudi Wishes Virgil Abloh 'Happy Heavenly Birthday'

In a post shared on Instagram, Kid Cudi wished a happy birthday to his late friend.

Rapper Kid Cudi and Stylist Virgil Abloh pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

On what would have been his 46th birthday, Kid Cudi shared a video wishing the late Virgil Abloh a happy birthday.

“Yo, it's that time of year again. I want to take the time to just wish my brother a heavenly happy birthday,” Kid Cudi said in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 30), which can be seen below. “Virgil, we love you. We miss you. I'm over here smoking this blunt thinking about all the amazing moments we had together.”

Cudi said he first met Abloh in 2009, and they almost immediately became friends. The rapper, actor, and now filmmaker has frequently teamed up with the Abloh-founded brand Off-White, including for a collaborative collection earlier this year. He added that they shared some “great memories,” and he still thinks about his late friend often.

“I think about you all the time, we miss you,” he continued. “I hope you proud of me, man. … The shit I learned from you, you know, I hope I did you proud, man. We love you, bro. We love you. We miss you every day. Peace and love, man. Happy birthday.”

Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, a form of cancer, in 2019. He kept the diagnosis private, with the news only becoming public following his death in November 2021 at the age of 41.

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