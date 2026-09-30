Kid Cudi Wishes Virgil Abloh 'Happy Heavenly Birthday'

On what would have been his 46th birthday, Kid Cudi shared a video wishing the late Virgil Abloh a happy birthday.

“Yo, it's that time of year again. I want to take the time to just wish my brother a heavenly happy birthday,” Kid Cudi said in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 30), which can be seen below. “Virgil, we love you. We miss you. I'm over here smoking this blunt thinking about all the amazing moments we had together.”

Cudi said he first met Abloh in 2009, and they almost immediately became friends. The rapper, actor, and now filmmaker has frequently teamed up with the Abloh-founded brand Off-White, including for a collaborative collection earlier this year. He added that they shared some “great memories,” and he still thinks about his late friend often.