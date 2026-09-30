Style

Kristin Juszczyk's Off Season Launches New Fall Collection f/ 49ers, Eagles, and More

"You asked, we answered," Kristin says of the return of the brand's Cami Shrug.

Five women in NFL-themed outfits pose confidently on chairs. They wear Eagles, Raiders, and Patriots apparel, exuding a stylish, sporty vibe.
Image via Off Season

Off Season is making sure NFL fans have a versatile wardrobe as the temperatures mercifully begin to drop.

The brand, co-founded by designer Kristin Juszczyk and ubiquitous entrepreneur Emma Grede, has unveiled its NFL Fall Part 2 collection featuring nine pieces that aim to bring together a vintage-inspired sense of nostalgia with a more contemporary design language.

“Football season changes as the weather changes, and we wanted this collection to feel like that shift,” Kristin, whose husband is 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, said in a statement shared with Complex. “NFL Fall Part 2 is about bringing vintage athletic nostalgia into pieces that feel elevated, comfortable, and easy to style. And bringing back the Cami Shrug in even more teams felt like a no-brainer — you asked, we answered.”

Nine total styles are featured in the new collection, including, yes, the return of the Cami Shrug, this time with 16 new team designs being offered. Among the teams featured across the full collection are the 49ers, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks.

Familiar faces Mya Danielle, Parker Henry, Katie Darnold, Nicole Madisyn, and Kristin herself star in the accompanying campaign. The collection’s launch comes today (Sept. 30) via the official Off Season site, Fanatics, and NFL Shop. Select styles will also be available at Urban Outfitters and elsewhere.

Below, get a closer look.

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