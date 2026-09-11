Kid Cudi Teams Up With Barbie Ferreira for New Horror Flick 'Wrong Number'

Key Takeaways
- Kid Cudi will write, direct, score, and star alongside Barbie Ferreira in the horror thriller Wrong Number, now filming in Los Angeles.
- Cudi plays Ibn, a lonely self-help author whose romance with Ferreira’s mysterious Eliza leaves him stalked and suspected in a string of murders.
- The cast also includes Clifton Powell, Lucy Barrett, Dewayne Perkins, and Laura Harrier, with the film expected in theaters next year.
Kid Cudi has teamed up with Barbie Ferreira for a new horror movie called Wrong Number, which he's writing, directing, scoring, and starring in.
The film is set to shoot in Los Angeles with Cudi behind the lens, and will see the rapper play Ibn, a lonely self-help author who gets romantically involved with a woman, Eliza (played by Ferreira), who transforms his life for the worse as he becomes the target of an unseen stalker and the top suspect in a series of murders.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Cudi wrote: "My second film, WRONG NUMBER is coming baby!! Written, directed, and score by me. So ready for u all to see what we’re cooking up. BEST CREW BEST CAST EVER 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥"
The film will also star Clifton Powell, as well as Lucy Barrett (Charmed), Dewayne Perkins (The Blackening), and Laura Harrier (Michael).
News of the movie was first shared with Deadline, where Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) gave a statement about what fans could expect from the upcoming feature. "A lot of people know that I’m a huge horror buff," he said. "And it was only a matter of time before I'd jump into the genre myself with my own stories."
He continued: "WRONG NUMBER is a fun ride, an original story that has all the elements of an epic horror thriller, and I can't wait for you all to experience it. So thankful to have this amazing cast and team with me on this wild journey. There will be blood!!"
The film will be Cudi's second feature as a director, following the addiction drama Doe. As an actor, the "Day 'n' Nite" hitmaker recently appeared in movies Happy Gilmore 2, Trap, and Silent Night.
Wrong Number is expected to arrive in theaters next year.