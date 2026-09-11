Kid Cudi Teams Up With Barbie Ferreira for New Horror Flick 'Wrong Number'

The cast also includes Clifton Powell, Lucy Barrett, Dewayne Perkins, and Laura Harrier, with the film expected in theaters next year.

Cudi plays Ibn, a lonely self-help author whose romance with Ferreira’s mysterious Eliza leaves him stalked and suspected in a string of murders.

Kid Cudi has teamed up with Barbie Ferreira for a new horror movie called Wrong Number, which he's writing, directing, scoring, and starring in. The film is set to shoot in Los Angeles with Cudi behind the lens, and will see the rapper play Ibn, a lonely self-help author who gets romantically involved with a woman, Eliza (played by Ferreira), who transforms his life for the worse as he becomes the target of an unseen stalker and the top suspect in a series of murders.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Cudi wrote: "My second film, WRONG NUMBER is coming baby!! Written, directed, and score by me. So ready for u all to see what we’re cooking up. BEST CREW BEST CAST EVER 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

The film will also star Clifton Powell, as well as Lucy Barrett (Charmed), Dewayne Perkins (The Blackening), and Laura Harrier (Michael).