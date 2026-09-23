Willow Shares How Will Smith Declined Certain Roles to Protect Family 'Energy'

Smith previously described method acting in 1993’s Six Degrees of Separation as an emotional burden and famously passed on Django Unchained, The Matrix, and Inception.

Willow Smith has revealed that her father, Will Smith, has declined emotionally heavy acting roles in the past as he didn't want to bring the "energy" that came with them around his family. The Academy Award-winning actor was briefly brought up on the latest episode of Kid Cudi's Big Bro podcast during a discussion Willow and Cudi were having about emotionally taxing projects.

"My dad has specifically said no to certain roles because he felt like the energy was too heavy to be bringing into the house," Willow revealed around the 55-minute mark of the video below. "Like, 'Nah, I'm not even gonna touch that because I don't want to be coming home to my family in this.'"

"That's a deep one. You really have to embody it if you're doing it right," the 25-year-old added.