On the opposite side of the price spectrum of the budget-friendly Swooshfly, also unveiled today, Nike is introducing its pinnacle race-day shoe, the Apex. The introduction of the Nike Apex comes in the midst of the fall marathon season in 2026, and ahead of its brand-sponsored Chicago Marathon taking place on Oct. 11.

Nike confirms that the Apex is the next evolution in race-day innovation, created for runners who are chasing their personal bests, and the design of the shoe uses years of insights from athletes. "For decades, Nike has partnered with runners to better understand the demands of the marathon and turn those learnings into new performance solutions,” says Phil McCartney, Nike’s chief innovation, design, and product officer.“ The evolution of Air has been central to that journey, serving as a catalyst for some of the most important advances in running performance and helping propel the sport into a new era of speed. Apex builds on that legacy and represents one of the biggest leaps we've ever made in marathon racing, bringing together everything we've learned about speed, efficiency, endurance, and Air-powered innovation in a system designed to help runners chase every possible second.” Ahead of its release in early 2027, here’s everything you need to know about the latest Nike Apex.

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What new innovations are in the Nike Apex?

Nike confirmed that the Apex is the first racing shoe in its lineup to feature double-stacked Zoom Air units combined with an updated carbon fiber Flyplate in the new Zoom X LT foam midsole, which provides up to 40 percent more energy return than an Alphafly 3 in a men’s size 10. The shoe also has a Flyknit X upper and a Goatek and Fast Shot outsole for traction and durability.

Who is the Nike Apex designed for?

The Nike Apex is designed to be the most advanced road racing sneaker in its lineup at the time of writing. The shoe is made specifically for runners who are chasing personal bests, where seconds can be the difference between achieving their goal or not.

When is the Nike Apex releasing?

The Nike Apex will be released starting in January 2027, with a concrete date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Where will the Nike Apex be available?

The Nike Apex will launch at Nike.com and at select Nike Running stockists.

How much does the Nike Apex cost?

The Nike Apex will come with a $350 price tag, which is slightly above the Alphafly 4, priced at $280.