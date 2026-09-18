Kid Cudi on Kanye West Convo Drama: 'I'm Not Runnin My Mouth About Personal Things'

Cudi accepted Darden’s apology but said the damage was done and urged fans to take claims about him "with a grain of salt" unless they hear them directly from him.

Kid Cudi has shared one final comment about a private conversation he had with Ebro Darden about Kanye West that the radio host discussed on-air without consent. Taking to X on Thursday (September 17), he closed the book on the brief run-in, letting people know he wants one thing on the record before he goes quiet: the words attributed to him were not his.

"I also wanna be clear, whatever Ebro said is not the words that came out of my mouth. And that was the biggest issue. Thats what got me the most upset," Cudi wrote. "People want to know details about me and Ye, I get it, but im not runnin my mouth about personal things to strangers. Everything we spoke about was stuff the public already knows."

Cudi went on to explain that he and Ebro have "squashed" things, but that "the damage" has already been done. "Either way, I learned a lesson today. And from here on out, unless u hear it out my mouth, take it with a grain of salt. Thats my final statement on this. Thanx," he concluded.

Cudi's first posts on the interaction were much blunter. He told Darden he had been seated beside him at dinner, not sitting for an interview, and called the decision to repeat their talk "classless."