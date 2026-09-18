Kid Cudi on Kanye West Convo Drama: 'I'm Not Runnin My Mouth About Personal Things'

Key Takeaways
- Kid Cudi said Ebro Darden misrepresented their private conversation about Kanye West, stressing: "I’m not runnin my mouth about personal things to strangers."
- Cudi accepted Darden’s apology but said the damage was done and urged fans to take claims about him "with a grain of salt" unless they hear them directly from him.
- The dispute followed Cudi's September 4 reunion with Kanye West at Chicago’s Soldier Field, their first performance together in seven years after a 2022 fallout.
Kid Cudi has shared one final comment about a private conversation he had with Ebro Darden about Kanye West that the radio host discussed on-air without consent.
Taking to X on Thursday (September 17), he closed the book on the brief run-in, letting people know he wants one thing on the record before he goes quiet: the words attributed to him were not his.
"I also wanna be clear, whatever Ebro said is not the words that came out of my mouth. And that was the biggest issue. Thats what got me the most upset," Cudi wrote. "People want to know details about me and Ye, I get it, but im not runnin my mouth about personal things to strangers. Everything we spoke about was stuff the public already knows."
Cudi went on to explain that he and Ebro have "squashed" things, but that "the damage" has already been done. "Either way, I learned a lesson today. And from here on out, unless u hear it out my mouth, take it with a grain of salt. Thats my final statement on this. Thanx," he concluded.
Cudi's first posts on the interaction were much blunter. He told Darden he had been seated beside him at dinner, not sitting for an interview, and called the decision to repeat their talk "classless."
The two squared things away quickly, with Kid Cudi accepting an apology from Ebro. "Ebro just apologized sincerely and I accept it. All good now. Enjoy yall day!!" Cudi wrote before the follow-up.
Cudi's original issue was with Darden's account of how Cudi reportedly described reuniting with West in public, which the host characterized as "tough" while noting Cudi still considers West a brother he wants to love.
"He was like, 'That's my brother, I want to love him,' and I was like, 'I think that's the complicated thing about this whole thing,'" Darden said. "There are people showing up because they want to support a guy who's claiming to be on a path to improvement."
The reunion itself came on September 4, when Cudi Cudi joined West onstage at Soldier Field in Chicago for their first performance together in seven years, closing the night with "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," "Ghost Town," and "Pursuit of Happiness." Their split dated to 2022, when West cut Cudi's contributions from Donda 2.
Cudi has had to defend the decision more than once. When Peter Rosenberg said he was disappointed, Cudi pointed to nearly two decades of friendship and told Rosenberg he wouldn't understand because he's "not family."