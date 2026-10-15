Supreme Reportedly Pulls Martine Rose-Designed Mike Tyson Hoodie Featuring Palestinian Flag (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/15, 6:33 p.m. ET: Mike Tyson’s legal team issued a statement to Rolling Stone about the jacket, saying that the boxing legend objected to the unauthorized alteration of the garment’s design, which put him in the middle of a “political crisis.” The change in the jacket was referred to as a “breach of contract.” See the full statement from Mitchell Schuster of Meister Seelig & Schuster below: “Mike Tyson collaborated with Supreme and Martine Rose on a collection honoring his boxing legacy. His team approved artwork inspired by his iconic Jeff Hamilton jacket solely to celebrate boxing history. “Without authorization, Supreme altered the approved design, embroiling Mr. Tyson in an unrelated political crisis. This modification constitutes a material breach of contract. With Supreme ignoring repeated demands, Mr. Tyson’s legal counsel will take all necessary action to protect his name, likeness, and legacy.” See original story below.

A part of Supreme’s new Martine Rose-designed drop was notably missing when it hit stores and the Supreme website on Thursday (Oct. 15). When Supreme detailed the Martine Rose collaborative drop on Monday (Oct. 12), it prominently featured a hoodie with a reappropriated vintage design of Mike Tyson, which read, “Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.” The original design featured the Israeli flag, whereas Rose’s design replaced the flag with the Palestinian flag instead. In the lead-up to the drop, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the hoodie was quietly removed from the lookbook and the preview section of the website. When the collection debuted in stores and on the Supreme website on Thursday, the rest of the collection was made available, including other pieces featuring Mike Tyson, but the hoodie was nowhere to be found. It’s unclear what, exactly, caused the hoodie to be missing from the drop, but it has led to speculation among fans that it could have something to do with the Palestinian flag. Streetwear fashion social media page Ovrnundr claimed that all images of the hoodie have also been removed from social media, and staff at Supreme stores were reportedly told to pull any stock.