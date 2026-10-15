Cardi B Has Message for People Who Gave Her a ‘Hard Time’: ‘Going to Make Sure You Have a Hard Life'

On Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 13), just two days after her 34th birthday, the rapper sent a short message to her Instagram broadcast channel, pairing it with a knife and a bow-and-arrow emoji.

Cardi B is putting someone on notice, and she is not saying who.

"If you tried to give me a hard time while I was going through a hard time.. I'm going to make sure you have a hard life. Ashes to ashes dust to dust," she wrote.

It’s unclear who Cardi is referring to or what prompted her to share the message.

However, the Grammy-winning rapper recently spoke about working on her third studio album. Cardi told The Breakfast Club last month that she will be “shifting myself away just to record” following her birthday celebrations.

During a heated X Spaces livestream on July 2, which came a day after her feud with Akbar V reignited online, Cardi mentioned she would be addressing her rivals in the new album.

“Y'all hoes is not going to keep using my name and getting clout for me. Your wish is my motherfucking command,” she said at the time. “That third album is coming in hot, and I’mma give straight bullets in y'all bitches head on it since y'all want it so fucking bad.”