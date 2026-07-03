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Jonathan Majors in a black suit stands at a microphone holding an award, speaking at an event.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors' Upcoming Film 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Is Anti-Palestine, Anti-'Woke Mind Virus'

The former Marvel actor has landed his first role since 2023 in a politically charged film from Ben Shapiro's media company.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
The Strokes
Music

The Strokes Call Out U.S., Israel Over Middle East Bombings During Coachella Set

The band's video montage also accused the CIA of overthrowing South American governments.

Trey Alston89 days ago
Quentin Tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Confirmed 'Alive and Well' Amid Reports He Was Killed in Iranian Missile Strike

A source stated the filmmaker and his family were just fine after a viral X post claimed he had died in Tel Aviv.

Joshua Espinoza137 days ago
Antonio Brown, wearing a red "America Again" cap and a black and white outfit, smiles, with another person blurred in the background.
Sports

Antonio Brown Claims He’s in Dubai Bomb Shelter Amid U.S.–Iran Conflict — But Is He Really?

Former NFL receiver’s viral X post sparks questions as legal limits, studio footage and a copied caption cast doubt on his claim to be in Dubai during strikes

Mark Elibert139 days ago
Azeez Al-Shaair on the field
Sports

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Fined for 'Stop the Genocide' Eye Black Message During Playoff Game

The Texans' linebacker was penalized for violating NFL uniform rules after wearing a Gaza-related message during the playoffs.

Mark Elibert180 days ago
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Adin Ross in a black "Stone Island Supreme" shirt poses at an event, and Eric Swalwell in a blue jacket stands smiling at a different event.
Life

Adin Ross Slams Rep. Eric Swalwell Over Claim Puka Nacua Gesture Was Antisemitic: ‘Sellout’

Ross told Rams star Puka Nacua to do a touchdown celebration that has been criticized as antisemitic.

Joe Price210 days ago
Tiffany Haddish is seen arriving to the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun 2025 annual Halloween party.
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Compares Smell of Gaza Damage to South Central Los Angeles Riots

Haddish faced backlash after sharing the news of her trip to Israel last year.

Jose Martinez247 days ago
Azealia Banks performing on stage, wearing a red outfit with long gloves, holding a microphone, against a vibrant background.
Music

Azealia Banks Says She Doesn’t ‘Make Music for Muslims’ After Former Fan Calls for Boycott

A former fan page for the "212" rapper asked fans and DJs to stop playing Banks' music over her recent anti-Muslim comments.

Alex Ocho254 days ago
US President Donald Trump (C) speaks, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2025.
Life

Trump Says He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’s Going to Heaven: ‘I’m Being a Little Cute’

"I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound," he admitted aboard Air Force One.

Kris Seavers277 days ago
Two people side by side: A woman smiling in a pink top, and Barack Obama with a serious expression in a dark suit.
Life

YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Criticizes Barack Obama Over Gaza Remarks: 'Palestinians Have Families Too'

The YouTube star called out the former President for his "dehumanizing" language about Palestinians.

Mark Elibert279 days ago
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Kyrie Irving in a Dallas Mavericks jersey, arms crossed, next to Van Jones smiling, wearing glasses and a red and black outfit.
Sports

Kyrie Irving, Ms. Rachel, and Boots Riley Criticize Van Jones Over ‘Dead Gaza Baby’ Comment

Van Jones accused Iran and Qatar of running "a disinformation campaign" on social media.

Joe Price284 days ago
Greta Thunberg, wearing a white shirt, sits at a table with a microphone, looking thoughtful against a blue background.
Life

Greta Thunberg Detained By Israel, 'They Dragged Little Greta By Her Hair Before Our Eyes'

The 22-year-old activist was among 437 detained after Israeli forces stopped a flotilla with aid bound for Gaza.

Alex Ocho285 days ago
PinkPantheress at the Variety 2025 Power of Young Hollywood Party,
Music

PinkPantheress Urges Fellow Artists to Speak Up for Palestine: 'We Have a Responsibility'

The UK singer-songwriter emphasized the importance of using one's platform during the Together for Palestine fundraiser event.

Joshua Espinoza302 days ago
Hannah Einbinder accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Hacks" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

Hannah Einbinder Says ‘Free Palestine,’ ‘F*ck ICE’ After Winning Emmy for ‘Hacks'

In an interview backstage, Einbeinder said she feels the need to speak up as a Jewish woman.

Joe Price305 days ago
Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Mark Ruffalo Among 1200 to Pledge Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions

Israel's military campaign has led to the death of over 64,000 Palestinians.

tara mahadevan311 days ago
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Noah "40" Shebib and Drake
Music

Noah '40' Shebib on How ‘Simple’ It Was to Get Drake to Sign Gaza Ceasefire Letter

The OVO producer said he didn't face any pushback after showing support for Palestine.

Joshua Espinoza316 days ago
A dimly lit, empty room with barred windows and radiators beneath them, viewed through vertical bars.
Pop Culture

Israeli Government Official Arrested for Soliciting Minor Released From Custody

The 38-year-old cybersecurity official posted bail and went back to Israel.

Trey Alston331 days ago
DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 31: Coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies is introduced before the game against the Triplets during BIG3 - Week Four at the American Airlines Center on July 31, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Sports

Gilbert Arenas and Suspected Israeli Crime Figure Arrested Over Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games

Arenas and five other defendants were arrested on a federal indictment for operating an illegal gambling business involving poker games in Los Angeles.

Joe Price352 days ago

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