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Once the baby was born, tests were done to confirm she was a case of "fetus in fetu," a phenomenon that occurs in about one in 500,000 births.Xavier Hamilton
At least 28 people were killed amid Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip region this week. The latest violence has sparked international concern.Trace William Cowen
In her message, the 'Wonder Woman' star said she was praying for "peace." She was criticized for declining to specifically mention Palestine in her statement.Trace William Cowen
Happy Hanukkah, everybody! Here are the best active Jewish athletes doing their thing today.Doug Sibor