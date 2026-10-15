50 Cent Again Claims That Diddy Sent Him Funeral-Style Flower Arrangement

The rapper further joked that he retaliated by sending Combs "a bump on the head," a quip that referenced a head injury that Diddy is claimed to have sustained earlier this month.

50 Cent also joked about Combs allegedly watching the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning on a jailbroken iPad while serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix.

50 Cent again claimed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a funeral-style flower arrangement delivered to him at Miami's E11EVEN club last December was sent by Diddy.

50 Cent insists that his arch-nemesis Diddy extended him literal flowers from behind bars. The Street Fighter star was a Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest on Tuesday (Oct. 13), leading to a moment during which the rapper again claimed that the Bad Boy Records co-founder once sent a funeral-style arrangement to him at Miami's E11EVEN club.

"They showed up, and I was like, ‘Yo, who sent me this?' And then I was like, 'Oh, okay, now I know where it came from,'" Fif said.

Fif alleged that the gift was sent after Diddy watched Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which the G-Unit frontman executive produced, on a jail-broken iPad. “I'm sure [Diddy] thought it was the best documentary he ever saw in his life,” he joked.

Fifty also joked that he sent Diddy a “a bump on the head” in return, telling Kimmel that his "life is a little different.”