Music

50 Cent Again Claims That Diddy Sent Him Funeral-Style Flower Arrangement

The 'Street Fighter' star claimed that Diddy sent him a funeral-style arrangement.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures "Street Fighter" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2026 in Hollywood, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Diddy attends The After 2023 on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent again claimed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a funeral-style flower arrangement delivered to him at Miami's E11EVEN club last December was sent by Diddy.
  • 50 Cent also joked about Combs allegedly watching the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning on a jailbroken iPad while serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix.
  • The rapper further joked that he retaliated by sending Combs "a bump on the head," a quip that referenced a head injury that Diddy is claimed to have sustained earlier this month.

50 Cent insists that his arch-nemesis Diddy extended him literal flowers from behind bars.

The Street Fighter star was a Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest on Tuesday (Oct. 13), leading to a moment during which the rapper again claimed that the Bad Boy Records co-founder once sent a funeral-style arrangement to him at Miami's E11EVEN club.

"They showed up, and I was like, ‘Yo, who sent me this?' And then I was like, 'Oh, okay, now I know where it came from,'" Fif said.

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Fif alleged that the gift was sent after Diddy watched Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which the G-Unit frontman executive produced, on a jail-broken iPad.

“I'm sure [Diddy] thought it was the best documentary he ever saw in his life,” he joked.

Fifty also joked that he sent Diddy a “a bump on the head” in return, telling Kimmel that his "life is a little different.”

The flowers claim first surfaced in December 2025, when 50 posted a photo of the arrangement on Instagram days after The Reckoning premiered. The address on the card matched E11EVEN, where he performed on Thursday, Dec. 4, during Miami Art Week. A spokesperson for Diddy told Complex at the time that the delivery "didn't happen," suggesting instead that "perhaps someone played a joke in poor taste."

Fifty, however, seems to be well-protected from retaliation. He appeared on podcast Flagrant this week and jokingly warned that he’ll recruit “shooters” if need be when Diddy is released from prison.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence at at Fort Dix, where he reportedly suffered a head injury on Saturday, Oct. 10. TMZ previously reported it stemmed from a fight with Christopher "Dudus" Coke, although this has been disputed by a member of Diddy’s family. The music executive has a scheduled release date of March 2028, though the date has shifted multiple times in recent months.

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