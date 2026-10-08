Ahead of his appearance in the new live-action Street Fighter movie later this month, 50 Cent pulled up for a clean fit check with The People Gallery.

Right at the start of the video, which can be seen in full below, Fif was asked to break down his outfit. After showing off some of his accessories, including a flashy watch and stylish shades, he shared that his suit was custom-made.

“The whole suit was custom… it's business but casual at the same time,” he explained. When asked what his style advice would be, he insisted that people just need to be true to themselves.