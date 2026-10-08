Style

50 Cent Pulled Up for a Clean Fit Check With The People Gallery

50 Cent is set to hit theaters later this month as Balrog in 'Street Fighter.'

50 Cent, wearing a gray suit and tie, smiles broadly in a warmly lit setting.
Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images

Ahead of his appearance in the new live-action Street Fighter movie later this month, 50 Cent pulled up for a clean fit check with The People Gallery.

Right at the start of the video, which can be seen in full below, Fif was asked to break down his outfit. After showing off some of his accessories, including a flashy watch and stylish shades, he shared that his suit was custom-made.

“The whole suit was custom… it's business but casual at the same time,” he explained. When asked what his style advice would be, he insisted that people just need to be true to themselves.

The People Gallery is often seen showcasing some of the best outfits in celebrity fashion, with several videos routinely going viral, including a fit check with Michael B. Jordan fresh off of winning an Oscar, and Willem Dafoe just walking the streets of New York City.

Later this month, 50 Cent makes his return to theater screens with the release of Street Fighter, based on the Capcom-produced video game series of the same name. He co-stars alongside a stacked ensemble cast, which features the likes of Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Jason Momoa, and Callina Liang, among others.

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