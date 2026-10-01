Life

50 Cent in Hysterics Over Judge Not Knowing Who Rick Ross Is: 'Book His Stupid Ass'

The G-Unit mogul has weighed in on Rozay's legal issues, expressing just how funny he thinks it is that Judge Mindy Glazer had "no idea" who the rapper was.

(L-R) 50 Cent and Rick Ross.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images | Stringer and Ayisha Collins/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent mocked longtime rival Rick Ross after Judge Mindy Glazer said she had "no idea" who Ross was, writing: "The judge don’t know that fool… LOL BOOK HIS STUPID ASS!"
  • Ross' attorney cited his celebrity status while seeking an expedited release on battery and battery-by-strangulation charges, but Glazer said the court would treat him "fairly just like everybody else."
  • Ross left police custody and maintained that he was "totally innocent" of the allegations before outlining plans to travel to Dubai and Paris.

50 Cent has held nothing back about the way he feels regarding the judge presiding over Rick Ross' domestic violence case not knowing who the Miami rapper is.

On Thursday (October 1), Rozay (real name William Leonard Roberts II) appeared in court for a hearing on battery and battery by strangulation charges.

"Mr. Roberts is a celebrity," the rapper's attorney shared in court, to which Judge Mindy Glazer reportedly responded: "So, what does that mean?" His attorney argued that his release should be expedited due to his celebrity status, and Glazer replied: "Mr. Roberts, I have no idea who you are, except as somebody here in the court who's going to be treated fairly just like everybody else here."

Later that same day, 50 Cent, who has a long-running feud with Rozay, took to Instagram to share a clip of the court hearing moment, while poking fun at him. "The judge don’t know that fool… LOL BOOK HIS STUPID ASS!" At the end of the clip, he also mocked Rick Ross' voice and called him "fatboy."

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have been going at each other for years, with Fif recently making jabs about Rozay's touring and sales figures.

After Jazzma Kendrick accused Ross of physically assaulting her during their relationship, Fif replied: "This punk put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn't sell. I'd laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke."

When Ross was arrested on Thursday, 50 shared the rapper's mugshot and simply wrote: "LOL… ARRESTED."

Ross has since been released from police custody and has maintained his innocence. "First and foremost, I am totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me," Ross told reporters.

He also told reporters that he plans on flying to Dubai on Friday (October 2), Paris on Saturday (October 3), and revealed what he plans to eat on Sunday (October 4). "I plan on having a bowl of rigatoni with heavy marinara Sunday," he said. "I repeat: rigatoni, heavy marinara. Thank you all for your time. Enjoy your day. Thank you."

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