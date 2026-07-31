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Latest Stories
Music
Rihanna Playfully Boasts About ASAP Rocky Being 'My Baby Daddy' in New Interview: 'I Had His Babies'
RiRi made the comments while holding up an issue of ‘Vibe’ featuring Rocky on the cover.
Trace William Cowen54 days ago