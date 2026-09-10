Just this week, it was reported that the 2026 summer box office took in a record $4.76 billion, thanks in part to summer blockbusters like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, among others. (Theater admissions are actually down compared to years prior, but that never stopped a positive box office report before.) With that success, the onus is now on the Fall 2026 slate of films to grab the baton and carry the year further into uncharted territory. The question, as always, is simple: do they have the movies to make it happen?

It shouldn’t be difficult, given that December features Dunesday, aka both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three hitting theaters on the same day (December 18). There’s heat all over the slate, though; Robert Pattinson, who is a part of Dune: Part Three, will be playing the infamous Chris Hansen in A24’s Primetime, while DC has the body horror Clayface due out in time for Halloween. Nicolas Cage will be playing John Madden (no, seriously), Roman Reigns will be the Street Fighter boss Akuma (no, seriously), and Austin Abrams gets swallowed by a whale.

For those of you looking to get your Fall theater schedule in order, here’s a look at the most anticipated movies released in Fall 2026.