Jermaine Dupri Responds to Roasts About His Super Bowl Performance Outfit and $565 Socks: 'It's Funny as Hell'

Jermaine Dupri responded to critics about the outfit he wore for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Shortly after Usher and Alicia Keys got into a steamy embrace, Dupri, 51, caused quite a stir on social media when he made his surprise appearance. Donning a suit with the pants cut just below his knees, viewers immediately noticed the producer’s white high socks as he helped segue Usher into his next song.