Jermaine Dupri Responds to Roasts About His Super Bowl Performance Outfit and $565 Socks: 'It's Funny as Hell'

Jermaine Dupri takes the jokes in stride as Dupri says he was partying with friends after performing with Usher for his Super Bowl halftime show.

Feb 13, 2024
Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images
Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri responded to critics about the outfit he wore for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Shortly after Usher and Alicia Keys got into a steamy embrace, Dupri, 51, caused quite a stir on social media when he made his surprise appearance. Donning a suit with the pants cut just below his knees, viewers immediately noticed the producer’s white high socks as he helped segue Usher into his next song.

Twitter: @fadecorner

Twitter: @Sax_2012

Twitter: @ITSDJFLOW

Twitter: @Igottafigh64510

Dupri eventually became aware of the jokes and showed off his Louis Vuitton socks along with a statement via his Instagram account on Monday, writing, “Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!so I’m just really seeing y’all got me fucked up !! But I will say it’s funny as hell,yoooo!! @pharrell 🤣🤣 you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular n***a 🤣🤣”

@jermainedupri / Instagram / Via instagram.com

According to Louis Vuitton’s website, the pearl-accented “pocket socks” Dupri wore during the performance retail for $565.

Meanwhile, Usher opted to wear custom Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana in addition to special Air Jordan 4s for his hit-heavy set.

Other guests making surprise cameos included H.E.R., will.i.am, Ludacris, and Lil Jon. Despite prior rumors and speculation, Justin Bieber did not perform on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVIIIJermaine DupriSocksSuper BowlUsherHalftimePerformanceOutfitLouis VuittonPharrell

Latest in Style