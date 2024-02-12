Watch Usher Bring Out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris & More for Thrilling Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher took the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show stage in marvelous fashion on Sunday night and brought out several big-name special guests.

The show took place on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Atlanta native pulled out all the stops for a performance that had social media buzzing. The 45-year-old performed a medley of hits, including "Caught Up," "U Don't Have To Call," and "Love in This Club," but the special guests took the show to the next level.

Alicia Keys joined Usher for a rendition of "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo" before Jermaine Dupri arrived to help him out with "Confessions, Pt. II." The 45-year-old then went into a masterful mix of "Burn" and "U Got It Bad" while H.E.R. and Will.i.am were next to join the party.

Usher closed out the halftime show with Lil Jon and Ludacris joining him for an electrifying performance of their 2001 single "Yeah!."