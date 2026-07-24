Will.I.Am

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(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.
Music

Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Attend Their Compton High School's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Will.i.am and Rep. Maxine Waters were also present at the ceremony marking the construction of a new school building.

Kris Seavers78 days ago
will.i.am wearing a stylish outfit with an orange bag and cap stands in front of a Grammy-themed backdrop.
Music

Will.i.am Believes Robots Will Be Getting Interviewed on Grammys Red Carpet Before 2030

2026 “is probably one of the last years where it's only humans on the red carpet,” the Black Eyed Peas member argued.

Trace William Cowen173 days ago
will.i.am wearing a green cap, sunglasses, and a stylish jacket stands against a dark background at an event.
Style

Will.i.am Unveils TRINITY Electric Vehicle at CES 2026: 'The Future of Micromobility'

"It's brains on wheels, built from the agent up," the Grammy winner says.

Trace William Cowen200 days ago
Black Thought, Will.I.Am, Jay-Z
Music

Will.I.Am Thinks Black Thought Is a Trillion Times Better Than Jay-Z

The BEP frontman thinks the two will battle via AI, if they don't in real life.

Trey Alston351 days ago
LGP QUA
Music

Philly Rapper LGP Qua Dead at 30 After Fatal Shooting

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday afternoon.

tara mahadevan439 days ago
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Three musicians stand separately: first in casual wear, middle in an iconic gold-accented military-style outfit, and third in a white two-piece with a necklace
Music

Will.i.am Recalls Michael Jackson Being Hesitant to See Prince Perform, Says MJ Told Him 'He’s a Meanie'

The Black Eyed Peas frontman previously recalled Prince leaving the stage to "rip the freakin' bass" in the King of Pop's face.

Trace William Cowen823 days ago
Style

Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am Launch Immersive MBUX Sound Drive Experience

The Black Eyed Peas member spearheads Mercedes-AMG's new on-the-road music experience.

Jaelani Turner-Williams924 days ago
Music

Will.i.am and Britney Spears Reunite on "Mind Your Business"

The song marks the duo's fourth collaboration, and first since 2013.

Mark Elibert1100 days ago
2pac and black eyed peas member
Music

Will.i.am Looks Back on Hilarious Incident Involving 2Pac and Apl.de.ap’s Girlfriend

In a recent interview, the Black Eyed Peas member reflected on a hilarious story involving his bandmate and a popular chicken and waffles spot.

Trace William Cowen1109 days ago
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says Will.i.am ‘Is Still a Dipstick’ While Detailing Black Eyed Peas’ Influence on Him

Tyler promised a decade ago to prove Will.i.am wrong after “telling me about myself 10 years from now.” Now the 48-year-old calls him “an amazing contribution to the world of music."

Brad Callas1119 days ago
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Will.i.am performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021
Music

Will.i.am Says 2Pac and Biggie’s ‘Kind of Music Doesn’t Speak to My Spirit,’ Reveals Which Rappers He Prefers

Will.i.am didn't shy away from sharing his true feelings about 2Pac and Biggie's catalogs, revealing whose work he prefers in a new interview.

Brad Callas1460 days ago
Will.i.am Unveils One-of-a-Kind Mercedes Dubbed 'The Flip'
Style

Will.i.am Unveils One-of-a-Kind Mercedes-AMG Collaboration Dubbed 'The Flip'

The Black Eyed Peas member infused the one-off vehicle with key elements from the Mercedes-AMG G-Class as well as features from the iconic SLS Gullwing.

Joshua Espinoza1541 days ago
will i am in an appearance on 'People's Party with Talib Kweli'
Music

Will.i.am Tells Talib Kweli His Theory on Kanye Admitting to Using the Black Star Rapper on “Get Em High”

On the latest episode of Talib Kweli’s 'People’s Party,' Will.i.am chimed in on the lyricist’s back-and-forth with Kanye West and offered up a theory.

Joe Price1544 days ago
Lizzo on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
Pop Culture

Lizzo Reimagines Black Eyed Peas Studio Session Circa 2008 in 'SNL' Sketch

On last night's episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' musical guest Lizzo helped the 'SNL' cast reimagine a Black Eyed Peas studio session circa 2008.

Brad Callas1560 days ago
will
Music

Will.i.am Shares Apology Video After DJ Megan Ryte's "Culture" Is Accused of Ripping Off DJ Lag's "Ice Drop"

The song doesn't list a producer in the credits on Spotify. Since its release, many have pointed out striking similarities between the Ryte and Lag songs.

Trace William Cowen2067 days ago
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Megan Ryte
Music

Premiere: DJ Megan Ryte Connects With ASAP Ferg and Will.i.am in "Culture" Video

DJ Megan Ryte explained, "This song is a statement record that recognizes the importance of Black cultural contributions around the world."

Joshua Espinoza2073 days ago
Will.i.am
Music

Will.i.am Says He Was Targeted by 'Racist Flight Attendant' in Australia

The singer says the flight attendant called the police on him because he failed to put his laptop away.

Joshua Espinoza2442 days ago

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