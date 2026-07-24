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Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Attend Their Compton High School's Groundbreaking Ceremony
Will.i.am and Rep. Maxine Waters were also present at the ceremony marking the construction of a new school building.
Will.i.am Believes Robots Will Be Getting Interviewed on Grammys Red Carpet Before 2030
2026 “is probably one of the last years where it's only humans on the red carpet,” the Black Eyed Peas member argued.
Will.i.am Unveils TRINITY Electric Vehicle at CES 2026: 'The Future of Micromobility'
"It's brains on wheels, built from the agent up," the Grammy winner says.
Will.I.Am Thinks Black Thought Is a Trillion Times Better Than Jay-Z
The BEP frontman thinks the two will battle via AI, if they don't in real life.
Philly Rapper LGP Qua Dead at 30 After Fatal Shooting
The fatal shooting happened on Sunday afternoon.
Will.i.am Recalls Michael Jackson Being Hesitant to See Prince Perform, Says MJ Told Him 'He’s a Meanie'
The Black Eyed Peas frontman previously recalled Prince leaving the stage to "rip the freakin' bass" in the King of Pop's face.
Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am Launch Immersive MBUX Sound Drive Experience
The Black Eyed Peas member spearheads Mercedes-AMG's new on-the-road music experience.
Will.i.am and Britney Spears Reunite on "Mind Your Business"
The song marks the duo's fourth collaboration, and first since 2013.
Will.i.am Looks Back on Hilarious Incident Involving 2Pac and Apl.de.ap’s Girlfriend
In a recent interview, the Black Eyed Peas member reflected on a hilarious story involving his bandmate and a popular chicken and waffles spot.
Tyler, the Creator Says Will.i.am ‘Is Still a Dipstick’ While Detailing Black Eyed Peas’ Influence on Him
Tyler promised a decade ago to prove Will.i.am wrong after “telling me about myself 10 years from now.” Now the 48-year-old calls him “an amazing contribution to the world of music."
Will.i.am Says 2Pac and Biggie’s ‘Kind of Music Doesn’t Speak to My Spirit,’ Reveals Which Rappers He Prefers
Will.i.am didn't shy away from sharing his true feelings about 2Pac and Biggie's catalogs, revealing whose work he prefers in a new interview.
Will.i.am Unveils One-of-a-Kind Mercedes-AMG Collaboration Dubbed 'The Flip'
The Black Eyed Peas member infused the one-off vehicle with key elements from the Mercedes-AMG G-Class as well as features from the iconic SLS Gullwing.
Will.i.am Tells Talib Kweli His Theory on Kanye Admitting to Using the Black Star Rapper on “Get Em High”
On the latest episode of Talib Kweli’s 'People’s Party,' Will.i.am chimed in on the lyricist’s back-and-forth with Kanye West and offered up a theory.
Lizzo Reimagines Black Eyed Peas Studio Session Circa 2008 in 'SNL' Sketch
On last night's episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' musical guest Lizzo helped the 'SNL' cast reimagine a Black Eyed Peas studio session circa 2008.
Will.i.am Shares Apology Video After DJ Megan Ryte's "Culture" Is Accused of Ripping Off DJ Lag's "Ice Drop"
The song doesn't list a producer in the credits on Spotify. Since its release, many have pointed out striking similarities between the Ryte and Lag songs.
Premiere: DJ Megan Ryte Connects With ASAP Ferg and Will.i.am in "Culture" Video
DJ Megan Ryte explained, "This song is a statement record that recognizes the importance of Black cultural contributions around the world."
Will.i.am Says He Was Targeted by 'Racist Flight Attendant' in Australia
The singer says the flight attendant called the police on him because he failed to put his laptop away.