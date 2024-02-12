Usher and Alicia Keys’ Steamy Super Bowl Halftime Show Hug Has the Internet Ablaze

Noted sex symbol and R&B legend Usher tore the Super Bowl Halftime Show up, and spawned a meme while he's at it.
Special guest Alicia Keys came out to perform "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo" with the man of the hour, and a photo of Usher giving Keys a passionate hug is giving the internet a lot to think about.
Kind netizens are concerned about Keys' longtime husband, noted hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz. Some have even theorized what they would do if they were in his shoes, while others are praising Usher's undeniable charm.
Keys and Beatz got married in 2010 and have two children together. Usher, who is notably much more private, is reportedly in a relationship with music executive Jenn Goicoechea, with whom he shares two children with. He has two other children from previous relationships.