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(L-R) MC Hammer and Bad Bunny.
Music

MC Hammer 'Disagrees' Bay Area Artists Should Have Done Halftime Show: 'It Was Bad Bunny’s Time'

"He uplifted his community in perilous times," Hammer said, before calling the Puerto Rican superstar "courageous."

tara mahadevan153 days ago
H.E.R. Joins Suni Lee for 'She Built That' Empowerment Event
Pop Culture

H.E.R. Joins Suni Lee for 'She Built That' Empowerment Event

The event, held in New York City, aimed to encourage young girls to explore their interests.

Bernadette Giacomazzo309 days ago
Billie Eilish and Finneas perform at the Olympic Games handover celebration.
Music

Watch Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

Eilish was chosen alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, H.E.R., and Red Hot Chilli Peppers to represent the handover to Los Angeles.

Joe Price704 days ago
A screenshot from NxWorries' music video for "Where I Go" featuring Her
Music

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Return as NxWorries With New Song "Where I Go" f/ H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have another album as NxWorries on the way, but before that arrives they’ve shared the video for their new track “Where I Go.”

Joe Price1367 days ago
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YG 'I Got Issues' Album Cover
Music

YG Unleashes New Album 'I Got Issues' f/ J. Cole, Nas, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and More, Announces Tour (UPDATE)

YG has delivered his star-studded studio album 'I Got Issues,' which he says is his best since debuting with 'My Krazy Life' almost nine years ago.

Joshua Espinoza1386 days ago
SZA onstage at a festival with dancers
Music

SZA, Usher, Rosalía, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Tems, and More to Perform at 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen announced the lineup for its 10th anniversary festival, which will take place September 24 in New York City and Accra, Ghana.

Brad Callas1435 days ago
Mary J Blige cover for deluxe album Good Morning Gorgeous
Music

Mary J. Blige Shares 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Deluxe Album f/ Griselda, Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, and More

Mary J. Blige has dropped off the deluxe version of her album 'Good Morning Gorgeous,' featuring new tracks with Griselda, Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

tara mahadevan1532 days ago
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "Playa"
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops Two Versions of "Playa" With H.E.R. and Ella Bands

Fresh off joining forces with B-Lovee for their collaborative single "Boom Boom," A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns with his new two-side single "Playa."

Brad Callas1568 days ago
Saweetie "Closer" music video
Music

Saweetie Connects With H.E.R. for New Song and Video "Closer"

The "Icy Girl" and Grammy-nominated rapper shared the track Thursday afternoon, as fans patiently await her debut studio album coming later this year.

Joshua Espinoza1617 days ago
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Big Sean performs for fans
Music

iHeartRadio Announces Lineup for ‘Living Black!’ Event f/ Big Sean, Lizzo, Moneybagg Yo, and More

Big Sean, Lizzo, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox, H.E.R., and more are slated to be part of this year's special 'Living Black!' event from iHeartRadio.

Trace William Cowen1635 days ago
The cover art for Cordae's new album 'From a Bird's Eye View'
Music

Cordae Shares New Album 'From a Birds Eye View' f/ Nas, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Durk, and More

After sharing a run of promising singles last year, Cordae has returned with his new Lil Wayne and Nas-featuring album, 'From a Birds Eye View.'

Joe Price1645 days ago
The Weeknd with his apple music award
Music

The Weeknd Named Apple Music's Global Artist of the Year

The Apple Music Awards honour global achievements in music across five categories including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and more.

Natalie Harmsen1688 days ago
Cover art for Bruised Soundtrack
Music

Listen to the 'Bruised' Soundtrack f/ Cardi B, City Girls, Saweetie, and More

The official soundtrack to 'Bruised' has arrived with appearances from Cardi B—who executive produced the album—City Girls, Saweetie, H.E.R., Latto, and more.

tara mahadevan1701 days ago
Global Citizen 21
Music

Livestream Global Citizen Live 2021 f/ Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Meek Mill, Migos, Lorde, Lizzo, BTS, and More

Global Citizen Live 2021 is broadcasting from locations around the globe with performances by Migos, Lorde, Lizzo, BTS, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1755 days ago
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her-baby-durk-remix-find-a-way
Music

H.E.R. Shares Remix of "Find A Way" f/ Lil Durk and Lil Baby

California's H.E.R. dropped the remix of “Find A Way” on Friday which added a verse from Lil Durk. Durkio’s new feature reunites him with Lil Baby.

Xavier Hamilton1764 days ago

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