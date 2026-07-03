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Rosalía wearing sunglasses and a headscarf smiles and waves at the camera, surrounded by people in a street setting.
Music

Rosalía Finds It 'Disgusting' When Men Show Their Feet in Public: 'Not Even a Tiny Bit Attractive'

Rosalía makes a strong case against men who insist on subjecting the general public to their feet.

Trace William Cowen247 days ago
Style

Jermaine Dupri Brings Back His Louis Vuitton Pearl Socks, Clowning Resumes

The rapper and producer first debuted his socks during Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show last month.

Alex Ocho856 days ago
Style

Jermaine Dupri Responds to Roasts About His Super Bowl Performance Outfit and $565 Socks: 'It's Funny as Hell'

Jermaine Dupri takes the jokes in stride as Dupri says he was partying with friends after performing with Usher for his Super Bowl halftime show.

Alex Ocho886 days ago
air drake socks pictured
Style

Drake Launches Cashmere Collab With The Elder Statesman, Including a Pair of Socks for $415

If you have $415 to spare for a single pair of socks, then you're in luck with Drake's new cashmere collab with The Elder Statesman, out now.

Trace William Cowen1162 days ago
Philly cream cheese socks
Life

Philly Cream Cheese, Quebec Food Brands Get on 'Bagel Dunk' Bandwagon

The “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunk Lows are a smash hit, so Philadelphia is getting on the bandwagon by saying they’re going to offer matching cream cheese socks.

Louis Pavlakos1277 days ago
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kanye-flip-flop
Style

Kanye West Wears Diamond-Studded Flip-Flops to Burberry Show

The artist formerly known as Kanye West went the flip-flop route while in attendance at Burberry's show in London on Monday, bedazzlements included.

Trace William Cowen1390 days ago
Silhouette of a bunch of unidentifiable military delegates.
Life

Norway Instructs Conscripts Leaving Military to Return Underwear and Socks for Future Recruits

Norway's military is asking that people who have completed their service return their undergarments, so the items can be given to the next wave of recruits.

Jose Martinez1649 days ago
skims-socks-lead-image
Style

SKIMS Announces Launch of First Sock Collection

SKIMS is launching its first ever collection of socks. The socks will come in four different fabrics/styles and range in price from $8 to $16.

Abel Shifferaw1754 days ago
Happy Socks Yellow Herring
Style

Take a Walk on the Wild Side With Happy Socks' Latest Collections

Happy Socks' Spring/Summer 2021 Collection takes inspiration from the circus to create bold and colorful designs for their latest socks, swim trunks &amp; slides.

Anslem Rocque1859 days ago
bieber
Style

Justin Bieber Unveils Second Crocs Collaboration

Justin Bieber has finally unveiled his second collaboration with Crocs, the Classic Clog 2, with his next studio album 'Justice' also on the horizon.

Jordan Rose1954 days ago
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Too $hort & E 40 Triple Gold Sox (Official Visualizer)
Music

Too Short and E-40 Release New Single "Triple Gold Sox" Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

$hort Dog and 40 Water give their fans something to slide and scrape to, rapping over a beat that's reminiscent of the sound they helped create.

Xavier Hamilton2039 days ago
Drake; Drake Drake Drake Drake Drake
Style

Here's a Look at Drake's First NOCTA Apparel Collection With Nike

The new sub-label through Nike was officially announced earlier this month. "This moment is full circle for me," Drake said of his latest creative effort.

Trace William Cowen2045 days ago
lebron no shoes jazz
Sports

LeBron James Called Out by Commentators for Celebrating on Court With No Shoes During Jazz Game

James gave out his shoes to two young fans earlier in the night.

Abel Shifferaw2417 days ago
cudi
Style

Kid Cudi's 'Man on the Moon' 10th Anniversary Celebrated With Stance Socks Collection

Kid Cudi's debut album officially turns 10 years young on Sept. 15.

Trace William Cowen2530 days ago
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ndg sock4
Sneakers

N.D.G Studio Releases the 2084 Sock Sneaker in a Triple Black Colourway

N.D.G Studio's 2084 sneaker releases in a new triple black colourway.

Sam Cole3053 days ago
rihanna fenty madrid
Music

Thanks to Rihanna, Socks Are Now a Valid Valentine’s Gift

Rih is about to make your V-Day shopping a little bit easier.

NoraGrayceOrosz3082 days ago

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