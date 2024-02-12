Usher Wears Special Air Jordan 4s for Super Bowl Performance

During halftime of Super Bowl XLVIII earlier tonight, Usher took the stage for his highly anticipated performance. The singer ran through a medley of his biggest hits with a bevy of wardrobe changes for each section. For the last, a tribute to his hometown of Atlanta, Usher donned a sparkly Tron-inspired Off-White suit and a special pair of sneakers for the occasion.
On his feet was a noticeably chromed-out pair of Air Jordan 4s produced by noted customizer Dominic "The Surgeon" Ciambrone. Complex Sneakers is told that the chromed-out Jordans began as a collaborative concept developed between Usher and the team at Jordan Brand. Then, logistical issues prevented the shoes from behind created and delivered in time, leaving Usher to phone in a favor from Ciambrone.
Details on Usher's custom chrome pair include royal blue accents that matched his suit and the Roman numeral 'IV' printed on the tongue referencing both the sneaker model and his full name, Usher Raymond IV. Lastly, the heels feature a jeweled version of the 'U' logo reminiscent of the famous chain he wears.
Usher's relationship with Jordan Brand dates back many years. Between 2013 and 2014, he wore several metallic gold Air Jordans made exclusively for him. Similarly, the Air Jordan 4s are said to be a 1-of-1 that only he has.