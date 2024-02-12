Usher Wears Custom Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher packed in the hits for his Apple Music Halftime Show in Paradise, Nevada on Sunday.

Feb 12, 2024
Usher’s Apple Music Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday was one for the ages, showing definitively just how expansive the eight-time Grammy winner’s catalog of hits truly is.

The Coming Home artist, expectedly, also wore a number of memorable custom pieces during his 14-song performance at Allegiant Stadium. Shortly after the set aired, Off-White revealed that Usher wore a bespoke look from the brand that consisted of five pieces boasting just under 400,000 crystals. The Ibrahim Kamara-designed look featured the collaborative input of costume designer Tanja Caldwell, fashion director Brookelyn Styles, and creative director Aakomon Jones.

Get a closer look below.

Elsewhere, Usher tapped Dolce & Gabbana for three different looks. The first centered on a custom floor-length wool coat embroidered with Swarovski crystals and pearls. His custom leather gloves, meanwhile, also featured Swarovski crystals and pearls. A custom asymmetrical bomber, itself featuring diamonds and rubies, was paired with sculptural wool pants. Finally, the removal of the bomber saw Usher revealing a custom vest the label says was “entirely hand-embroidered” with Swarovski crystals.

Both Tanja Caldwell and Brookelyn Styles are again credited here as costume designer and fashion director, respectively. See more:

Missed Sunday night's halftime festivities? Fear not. Tap into the joy below.

