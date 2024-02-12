Usher Wears Custom Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher’s Apple Music Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday was one for the ages, showing definitively just how expansive the eight-time Grammy winner’s catalog of hits truly is.

The Coming Home artist, expectedly, also wore a number of memorable custom pieces during his 14-song performance at Allegiant Stadium. Shortly after the set aired, Off-White revealed that Usher wore a bespoke look from the brand that consisted of five pieces boasting just under 400,000 crystals. The Ibrahim Kamara-designed look featured the collaborative input of costume designer Tanja Caldwell, fashion director Brookelyn Styles, and creative director Aakomon Jones.

Get a closer look below.