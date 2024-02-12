Usher Wears Custom Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher’s Apple Music Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday was one for the ages, showing definitively just how expansive the eight-time Grammy winner’s catalog of hits truly is.
The Coming Home artist, expectedly, also wore a number of memorable custom pieces during his 14-song performance at Allegiant Stadium. Shortly after the set aired, Off-White revealed that Usher wore a bespoke look from the brand that consisted of five pieces boasting just under 400,000 crystals. The Ibrahim Kamara-designed look featured the collaborative input of costume designer Tanja Caldwell, fashion director Brookelyn Styles, and creative director Aakomon Jones.
Get a closer look below.
Elsewhere, Usher tapped Dolce & Gabbana for three different looks. The first centered on a custom floor-length wool coat embroidered with Swarovski crystals and pearls. His custom leather gloves, meanwhile, also featured Swarovski crystals and pearls. A custom asymmetrical bomber, itself featuring diamonds and rubies, was paired with sculptural wool pants. Finally, the removal of the bomber saw Usher revealing a custom vest the label says was “entirely hand-embroidered” with Swarovski crystals.
Both Tanja Caldwell and Brookelyn Styles are again credited here as costume designer and fashion director, respectively. See more:
Missed Sunday night's halftime festivities? Fear not. Tap into the joy below.