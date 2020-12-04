It’s been a long year, but when the decision was made to postpone ComplexCon to help protect the health of our community, we knew we had to find a way to keep up the connections and platform that make Complex events so special. ComplexLand, a virtual-meets-IRL five-day event, will close out 2020 with a bang, carrying the essence of ComplexCon to a virtual world.

ComplexLand will take place from 11 a.m. PST Monday, Dec. 7, through 7 p.m. PST Friday, Dec. 11. Over the course of the week, you—in the form of a custom avatar—will be able to roam a digital landscape where you’ll find e-boutiques from your favorite brands, limited releases, performances, panel conversations, scavenger hunts, conversations, art, and even food (yes, IRL food).

So how does ComplexLand work? After you sign in—via Google, Facebook, or your email address—you’ll be taken to a world made up of four neighborhoods. There, you’ll be able to check the day’s agenda through a ticker on top of your screen, a menu on the upper-left-hand corner, the Showtime theater, or the signpost in the middle of ComplexLand.

Here’s what else you need to know to get the full ComplexLand experience.