The Covid-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes throughout 2020. With social gatherings all but obsolete right now, ComplexCon could not set up shop in the Long Beach Convention Center this year. In its place, Complex has created ComplexLand, a virtual destination that users can explore to check out special panels, product drops from their favorite brands, delicious food, and more from the comfort of ther home just as they would in-person in Long Beach.

Ahead of next week's virtual festivities, we wanted to preview some of the releases that attendees can look forward to copping. With brands like Rhude, RSVP Gallery, BBC ICECREAM, Gucci, and more offering exclusive product, there is sure to be something for everyone. Make sure to support emerging brands like Darryl Brown and Ampwata at our "Brands to Watch" space, and the sustainable goods that will be available at the Complex SHOP Presents Reconstruct booth as well. Check out some of the best style drops taking place at ComplexLand below.

ComplexLand takes place from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11. Sign up for more info and access at complexland.com.