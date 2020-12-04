We're just a few days away from ComplexLand, our virtual pop culture event that begins on Monday. Like Complex's physical festivals, the shoppable online destination will have plenty of exciting sneaker drops.

To give fans a preview, we've gathered some of the sneakers that will be available at ComplexLand. They include new iterations of Pharrell's Adidas Hu NMDs, Salehe Bembury's new collab with ANTA, the Rhude Rhecess Hi, and more.

Aside from trying to cop exclusive sneakers, fans will be able to enjoy live performances, win free shoes, attend various panels, and more.

Scroll through to learn about some of the sneaker drops and join us for the ComplexLand virtual event from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11.