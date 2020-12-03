Maddrell Stinney doesn’t want you to simply look at Saint Ivory NYC as a women’s streetwear brand. Besides, the brand’s 28-year-old founder already knows how many generic streetwear labels exist through his experiences working at Hypebeast and Highsnobiety the past six years. Although Saint Ivory has dropped an impressive range of graphic hoodies and T-shirts, collaborated with brands like Rowing Blazers, and is carried by stockists like Sneakersnstuff, Browns, and A Ma Maniére, Stinney emphasizes that his one-year-old brand isn’t about the products. As a streetwear brand turned nonprofit, it’s about creating a platform to support creative women and to highlight their stories.

“Instead of thinking about products in terms of sex or gender, we’re moreso thinking about products in terms of culture and tapping into the untold stories of women who've contributed to creative culture throughout history,” says Stinney. “As a women's streetwear brand, and myself being a male too, we’re also trying to figure out how to provide more resources and more opportunity for rising women creatives within this industry.”