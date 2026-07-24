Verdy

Verdy is a Japanese fashion designer and creative director best known for his streetwear label Girls Don’t Cry and high-profile collaborations with Nike. His signature hand-drawn typography and playful graphics capture a youthful, intimate aesthetic that blends art and fashion with a focus on personal storytelling. Verdy’s designs often feature bold, colorful illustrations that create a strong emotional connection within streetwear culture. Fans return because each Girls Don’t Cry drop feels like a cultural moment, driven by Verdy’s ability to merge narrative depth with limited availability. His work resonates beyond fashion, influencing art and media scenes globally and inspiring collaborations that extend into music and visual arts. This unique blend of storytelling and community engagement has solidified Verdy’s role as a key figure in contemporary streetwear.

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Black leather loafer with textured side pattern and yellow stitching on a chunky sole.
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Wasted Youth and Dr. Martens Team Up for a Three-Colorway Penton Loafer Drop

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Abel Shifferaw3 days ago
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Trace William Cowen42 days ago
VERDY
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Andrew White80 days ago
Complex Shop
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Pop Culture

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YJ Lee593 days ago
Colorful sneakers with a pastel theme, featuring light blue, green, and pink fur accents, yellow laces, and a pink Nike swoosh.
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Complex and Verdy Bringing Immersive Experience to Miami Art Week

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Back of a black leather jacket featuring "Aimé Leon Dore" in gold script and a large Porsche Stuttgart crest emblem.
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Verdy and Phillip are pictured
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