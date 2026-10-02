Tony Romo and CBS Sports Part Ways Following Summer DUI Arrest

Key Takeaways
- Tony Romo and CBS Sports mutually agreed to part ways after nine years together.
- Romo took responsibility for his July OWI arrest in Wisconsin, citing struggles with alcohol that followed back surgeries and dependence on pain medication.
- JJ Watt will remain alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on CBS's lead NFL broadcast team for the rest of the season.
Tony Romo will no longer be a sports announcer for CBS Sports, as the network has announced the two have opted to part ways.
On Friday (October 2), the network issued a statement on Romo's exit. "CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward," the company said.
Updating fans on the status of its NFL coverage, the statement added: "JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn."
The news arrives after Romo was arrested in Wisconsin in July on suspicion of operating under the influence, and CBS placed him on indefinite leave a week later.
In September, the former Dallas Cowboys player said he was taking responsibility for his "failures" in relation to the arrest.
"This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me," Romo said in a statement he posted to Instagram. "This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWl in Wisconsin. I own this completely."
Pointing to an admitted "over-reliance on alcohol" in the statement, Romo attributed this to "multiple back surgeries" that brought his career to an early end. The surgeries, he said, were followed by him growing dependent on pain medication, which in turn led to his alcohol struggles.
"None of this is an excuse," he added. "These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them."