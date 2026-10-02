Tony Romo and CBS Sports Part Ways Following Summer DUI Arrest

Tony Romo will no longer be a sports announcer for CBS Sports, as the network has announced the two have opted to part ways.

On Friday (October 2), the network issued a statement on Romo's exit. "CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward," the company said.

Updating fans on the status of its NFL coverage, the statement added: "JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn."

The news arrives after Romo was arrested in Wisconsin in July on suspicion of operating under the influence, and CBS placed him on indefinite leave a week later.

In September, the former Dallas Cowboys player said he was taking responsibility for his "failures" in relation to the arrest.