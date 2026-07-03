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Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J on 'NCIS: New York'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Beals Leads LL Cool J’s High-Stakes 'NCIS: New York' Team

The 'Flashdance' and 'The L Word' icon steps in as Robyn Wells, the boss overseeing LL Cool J and Scott Caan’s high-stakes team in 'NCIS: New York.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
'S.W.A.T. Exiles' with Shemar Moore Lands Premiere Date at STARZ
Pop Culture

Shemar Moore’s 'S.W.A.T.: Exiles' Finds a New Home at STARZ

New recruits, old grudges, and a high-stakes comeback: inside the STARZ series that turns S.W.A.T. into an international action franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
This 'Landman' Star Wants Her Character to Find Love in Season 3
Pop Culture

This 'Landman' Star Wants Her Character to Find Love in Season 3

Michelle Randolph reveals why Ainsley’s boy-free college era may be ready for a new romantic chapter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
'Matlock' Writer John Lowe Sues CBS for Racist and Sexually Explicit Comments
Pop Culture

'Matlock' Writer John Lowe Sues CBS Over Alleged Racist and Sexually Explicit Comments

As CBS touts 'Matlock’s' ratings, John Lowe details an alleged Juneteenth slur, crude remarks about Black men and a firing he says was payback for complaining.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Morris Chestnut-Led 'Watson' Canceled by CBS Despite High Ratings
Pop Culture

CBS Pulls Plug on Morris Chestnut’s ‘Watson’ After Only Two Seasons

CBS praised Morris Chestnut and the show, but still canceled the Sherlock Holmes reimagining after two seasons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
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Russell Wilson in Final Talks to Join CBS Sports as an Analyst
Sports

Russell Wilson Nears CBS Sports Deal After Jets QB Offer

With a Jets offer on the table, the Super Bowl champ weighs one last shot at QB vs. a prime TV seat next to James Brown and Bill Cowher.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Gayle King Says She's 'Surprised' at Ex-Husband's Cheating Apology
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says She's 'Surprised' as William Bumpus Publicly Apologizes for Affair

Decades after the affair that shattered their marriage, Gayle reveals why her ex’s sudden public apology still caught her off guard.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
CBS News/Instagram
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says R. Kelly's Team Thanked Her For Allowing Him to Show 'Passion and Pain' in Interview

The 'CBS Mornings' anchor recalled the interview going "off the rails."

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
Shemar Moore Returns as Hondo in 'SWAT' Spin-Off
Pop Culture

Shemar Moore Brings Hondo Back for New 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' Spinoff

Hondo is pulled out of retirement to lead a risky 'last-chance' S.W.A.T. squad as the spinoff shakes up the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
Gayle King Says Her Ex-Husband Made Her Get Rid of Her Dog
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says Giving Up Her Dog for Her Ex-Husband ‘Should Have Been a Clue’

On 'CBS Mornings,' the anchor opened up about the painful red flag she missed, why she’s still ‘a little bitter,’ and her lifelong love of dogs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
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Editorial illustration for Colbert's Farewell Draws 6.74M Viewers, a Weeknight Record for 'The Late Show'
Pop Culture

Colbert's ‘Late Show’ Farewell Breaks Weeknight Record With 6.74 Million Viewers

Thursday's series finale outpaced the show's 2026 quarterly average by more than 4 million viewers, capping a 33-year franchise.

Mark Elibert57 days ago
(L-R) Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert’s Final Show Hit With Anti-Donald Trump and CBS Grafitti

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' aired its last episode on Thursday.

tara mahadevan57 days ago
Byron Allen Purchases Buzzfeed for $120M Amid 'Late Show' Takeover
Pop Culture

Byron Allen’s $120M BuzzFeed Deal Comes With Big AI Plans

From viral quizzes to free streaming, Byron Allen plans to remake BuzzFeed and chase YouTube with AI-powered video.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Lizzo at the Spinelli Kilcollin x Simi Haze LA Party on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lizzo Says She's 'Not Afraid' to Fight Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: 'The Truth Will Come Out'

On being sued for sexual harassment and operating a hostile work environment, the 4-time Grammy winner said she "cannot wait for it to be dismissed."

Jaelani Turner-Williams75 days ago
Billy Bob Thornton Says Playing His 'Landman' Character is Like a 'Nice Pair of Worn-In Pants'
Pop Culture

Billy Bob Thornton Reveals the Pain Behind His 'Landman' Season 3 Return

Thornton breaks down the emotional father-son stories at the heart of 'Landman' and why Season 3 feels more personal than ever.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
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Skye Marshall Recalls Years of Industry Toil Before 'Matlock' Big Break: 'I Belong Here'
Pop Culture

Skye P. Marshall Went From Air Force Veteran to ‘Matlock’ Breakout Star

From Chicago stages to the Golden Globes, the ‘Matlock’ star explains why she stopped waiting for Hollywood’s permission.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
'Landman' Season 3 Confirmed by Billy Bob Thornton as His Band Goes Out on Tour
Pop Culture

Billy Bob Thornton Says He’ll Be Back for ‘Landman’ Season 3 Amid Boxmasters Tour

With filming expected to begin next month, Thornton balances 'Landman,' a new Boxmasters album, and a summer tour.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox Tease Daytime Soap Return: 'We Are Young, Restless, & United'
Pop Culture

Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox Are Officially Back on 'The Young & The Restless'

Three decades after their steamy storyline, Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons are back—and their reunion could change Genoa City forever.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago

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