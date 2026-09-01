Sports

Tony Romo Pleads No Contest After OWI Arrest, Says Pain Med Issues Led to 'Over-Reliance on Alcohol'

"This morning, I faced a recent personal failure," Romo said, referencing his July arrest.

Tony Romo in a navy polo shirt and cap smiling outdoors, standing on a golf course.
Image via Getty/Eakin Howard

Tony Romo says he’s taking responsibility for his “failures,” including a recent arrest in Wisconsin that led to him being charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The former Dallas Cowboys player, who in recent years has been a CBS mainstay as a top NFL analyst, opened his statement on Tuesday (Sept. 1) by underscoring the impact he says football has had on “every meaningful part” of his life.

“This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me,” Romo said on Instagram, as seen below. “This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWl in Wisconsin. I own this completely.”

Following the July arrest, during which police said they noticed the smell of alcohol and found an open container inside his vehicle, Romo was placed on leave from his CBS gig.

Pointing to an admitted “over-reliance on alcohol” in Tuesday’s statement, Romo attributed this to “multiple back surgeries” that brought his career to an early end. The surgeries, he said, were followed by him growing dependent on pain medication, which in turn led to his alcohol struggles.

“None of this is an excuse,” he added. “These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Romo is hopeful, however, that he will one day be able to make his return to TV.

“Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know,” he said Tuesday, referencing the public support he’s received in recent weeks, including from fellow noteworthy NFL figures.

Related Stories

Ex-Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs Denied Parole
Sports

Henry Ruggs Denied Parole in Fatal Las Vegas DUI Case

Nearly five years after the fatal DUI crash that shocked Las Vegas, the former NFL player was denied early release. Here’s what swayed the board.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Shia LaBeouf attends the UK Premiere of "Salvable."
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Admits He’s Drinking Daily Following Mardi Gras Bar Fight

In a recent court appearance, the actor confessed to daily alcohol use after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery following his arrest in New Orleans.

Jose Martinez21 days ago
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Sports

Andre Rison Begins Five-Day Jail Sentence for Second-Offense OWI Conviction

The five-time Pro Bowler was booked into Oakland County Jail on Friday night following a guilty plea tied to an August 2025 incident in Troy, Michigan.

Mark Elibert88 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App