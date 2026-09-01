Tony Romo Pleads No Contest After OWI Arrest, Says Pain Med Issues Led to 'Over-Reliance on Alcohol'

Tony Romo says he’s taking responsibility for his “failures,” including a recent arrest in Wisconsin that led to him being charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The former Dallas Cowboys player, who in recent years has been a CBS mainstay as a top NFL analyst, opened his statement on Tuesday (Sept. 1) by underscoring the impact he says football has had on “every meaningful part” of his life.

“This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me,” Romo said on Instagram, as seen below. “This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWl in Wisconsin. I own this completely.”