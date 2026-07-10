SHINee’s Minho Pens Cristiano Ronaldo Tribute After Portugal’s World Cup Exit: ‘Goodbye, My Hyung’

Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance drew tributes from around the globe, including a heartfelt message from one of K-pop's biggest soccer fans. SHINee member Minho took to Instagram Stories following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing a photo of an emotional Ronaldo on the pitch alongside a brief but powerful caption, "last dance." Minho then reflected on the complicated relationship many South Korean fans have with the Portuguese superstar while explaining why Ronaldo remains one of his personal heroes. "Even though many Korean fans still carry hard feelings because of what happened in the past, you'll always be someone who inspired me and brought me so much joy growing up," he wrote. "Goodbye, my hyung."

The "hard feelings" Minho referenced stem largely from two incidents that left many South Korean supporters disappointed. In 2019, thousands of fans packed Seoul World Cup Stadium expecting to watch Ronaldo play for Juventus in a preseason exhibition against the K League All-Stars. Promotional materials indicated the Portuguese star would appear, but Ronaldo remained on the bench for the match. The decision sparked outrage, with fans chanting Lionel Messi's name during the game and some pursuing legal action against the event organizers, arguing they had purchased tickets expecting to see Ronaldo play. The relationship became further strained during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As Ronaldo was substituted during Portugal's group-stage loss to South Korea, television cameras captured him exchanging words with South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung. Portugal manager Fernando Santos later said Cho had insulted Ronaldo as he left the field, while Ronaldo maintained the South Korean player had tried to rush him off the pitch and that he responded by telling him to be quiet. The incident added another chapter to the complicated history between Ronaldo and many Korean supporters. Despite those moments, Minho made it clear that his admiration for Ronaldo never faded. Known as one of K-pop's most passionate soccer fans, the SHINee singer has frequently spoken about his love for the sport and has long expressed admiration for Ronaldo's career.

His emotional farewell came after Portugal's elimination brought an end to what Ronaldo confirmed would be his final World Cup appearance. While the 41-year-old has said he is not retiring from soccer altogether, he acknowledged that the 2026 tournament marked the end of his World Cup journey.