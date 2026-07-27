GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Executive Produce and Star In Scripted Soccer Drama With Damian Lewis

The soccer icon will make his scripted acting debut in the series about a fictional UK soccer agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 6, 2026 in Arlington, United States.
Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images

Following his exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he confirmed will be his last time competing in the international competition, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he’ll be turning to television.

As reported by Deadline, the 41-year-old Portuguese star is attached to a new project from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, which will follow the story of an agent named Stanley Dalton. Based on an original idea by soccer agent Darren Dein, the show is to be titled Day 1s and has already kicked off production in London. Other names attached to the project include Thierry Henry, his former Premier League rival, newcomer Carlotta Banat, and the rapper Dave.

Ronaldo will both star and executive produce Day 1s, which is the first production from Vaughn and Ronaldo’s new UR Marv Studios banner. The series has not landed a home yet, but a TV insider told British tabloid The Sun that it’s likely to inspire a heated “bidding war” between major streaming platforms. “The sheer calibre of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it's a prestige project albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas,” the insider added.

Ronaldo competed in his joint-record sixth World Cup this year, which he said would be his last time competing in soccer’s biggest competition. Portugal was knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16 by Spain, the team that ultimately won the whole competition in a tense match against Argentina.

Recently, Ronaldo showed his hand a little when he appeared to like a video on Instagram that accused FIFA of helping Argentina reach the World Cup final. FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, has faced fan and officials’ accusations of favoring Argentina in the World Cup, especially after referees called to void a goal for Egypt but investigated a possible foul by Argentina during a match between the two countries.

Related Stories

Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan on a red carpet. Damon in a brown suit, Nolan in beige.
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Reveals Christopher Nolan Still Doesn't Have a Phone

The Odyssey star shared how Nolan relies on studio landlines and wife Emma Thomas to arrange casting calls, saying the acclaimed director still doesn't own a cellphone.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
Ryan Coogler (second from right) with Warner Bros. Pictures executives.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media Signs Multi-Year TV Deal With Netflix

The production company co-founded by the 'Sinners' director will develop series for the streaming giant going forward.

Joe Price50 days ago
Timothee Chalamet with tousled hair and a slight smile poses against a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny, Lionel Messi, and More Star in Trailer for Adidas World Cup Campaign

“I know about football, Benito,” the Oscar-nominated actor tells Bad Bunny in the new clip.

Trace William Cowen93 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App