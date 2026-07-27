Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Executive Produce and Star In Scripted Soccer Drama With Damian Lewis

Following his exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he confirmed will be his last time competing in the international competition, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he’ll be turning to television.

As reported by Deadline, the 41-year-old Portuguese star is attached to a new project from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, which will follow the story of an agent named Stanley Dalton. Based on an original idea by soccer agent Darren Dein, the show is to be titled Day 1s and has already kicked off production in London. Other names attached to the project include Thierry Henry, his former Premier League rival, newcomer Carlotta Banat, and the rapper Dave.

Ronaldo will both star and executive produce Day 1s, which is the first production from Vaughn and Ronaldo’s new UR Marv Studios banner. The series has not landed a home yet, but a TV insider told British tabloid The Sun that it’s likely to inspire a heated “bidding war” between major streaming platforms. “The sheer calibre of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it's a prestige project albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas,” the insider added.

Ronaldo competed in his joint-record sixth World Cup this year, which he said would be his last time competing in soccer’s biggest competition. Portugal was knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16 by Spain, the team that ultimately won the whole competition in a tense match against Argentina.

Recently, Ronaldo showed his hand a little when he appeared to like a video on Instagram that accused FIFA of helping Argentina reach the World Cup final. FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, has faced fan and officials’ accusations of favoring Argentina in the World Cup, especially after referees called to void a goal for Egypt but investigated a possible foul by Argentina during a match between the two countries.