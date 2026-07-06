Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final appearance at the tournament, signaling that one of the most celebrated international careers in soccer history is nearing its conclusion.

The Portugal captain confirmed the news ahead of his country's Round of 16 matchup against Spain, ending speculation over whether he might attempt one more World Cup before eventually retiring. While Ronaldo indicated this will be his last appearance on the global stage, he stopped short of announcing the end of his professional playing career, saying he'll decide when the time is right.

The announcement comes during another milestone tournament for the 41-year-old forward. By taking the field in 2026, Ronaldo became the first men's player to compete in six FIFA World Cups, adding yet another record to a résumé already packed with historic achievements.

Over more than two decades, Ronaldo has established himself as one of soccer's defining figures. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has captured league titles in England, Spain and Italy, won multiple UEFA Champions League crowns, and rewritten Portugal's record books as the country's all-time leader in goals and appearances.

His impact on the national team extends beyond statistics. Ronaldo captained Portugal to its first major international trophy at UEFA Euro 2016 before helping the country lift the inaugural UEFA Nations League title three years later. Still, he has yet to win the FIFA World Cup.