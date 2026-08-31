Jaylen Brown's 741 Frequency Fest Turns Into Surprise Concert f/ Lil Jon, Ferg, Lil Baby, and More

Jaylen Brown, now a 76er after spending a decade with the Celtics, pulled out all the stops for his 741 Frequency Fest at Boston Common this weekend

The event on Sunday (August. 30), billed as a “farewell block party,” is said to have drawn more than 14,000 attendees. The list of activities for those lucky enough to take part was practically limitless, including a stacked music lineup that effectively turned the celebration into a star-stacked surprise concert.

Among the artists who ultimately graced the stage were Lil Jon, Ferg, Lil Baby, Veeze, Smino, Joyner Lucas, and more.

The gravity of the moment wasn’t lost on Brown, whose Sunday celebration also saw him being presented with a key to the Fifth District from Commonwealth of Massachusetts officials.

“I fucking love y’all, man,” Brown said when addressing the crowd. “Listen up, I ain’t got too much to say because I’m at a loss for words. I’m seeing all these people out here, and honestly I love each and every one of y’all. Make some love for Boston, make some noise for Boston. I’ve been in this city for the last 10 years. I said I was gon’ go to war for this city when I first got here. … I just wanna say thank you to Boston, thank you to the city, and I love you.”