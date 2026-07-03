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Jean Deaux in a peach dress at an event and Smino in a pink outfit with face stickers saluting.
Music

Jean Deaux and Smino Royalties Dispute Is 'Being Corrected,' Per Statement: 'This Settles All'

"We both acknowledge this oversight should have never happened," reads a statement shared with Complex.

Trace William Cowen70 days ago
Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen72 days ago
Vinyl record with a cover showing people sitting in a room, surrounded by VHS tapes. The record is a vibrant purple color.
Music

Smino 'NØIR' Vinyl Exclusive: How to Buy

The St. Louis rapper's sophomore album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff191 days ago
(L) Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Rapper Nas performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Counts Nas Among Favorite Rappers: 'He's a Wordsmith'

The actor also reiterated his love for Smino and Samara Cyn collaboration "Brand New Teeth."

Jaelani Turner-Williams316 days ago
Chance the Rapper, Star Line artwork
Music

Chance the Rapper Shares 'Star Line' f/ Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Vic Mensa, and More

'Star Line' is the Chicago rapper's second studio album.

tara mahadevan336 days ago
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(L) Denzel Washington attends "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Center) Smino attends YouTube Music Leaders and Legends at Nya Studios on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Samara Cyn at Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase during SXSW Conference & Festivals at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater on March 14, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Music

Denzel Washington Calls Himself a 'Fan of Music,' Shouts Out Smino, Samara Cyn

The two-time Academy Award winner mentioned their collaboration "Brand New Teeth."

Jaelani Turner-Williams337 days ago
Saba and No ID 'From The Private Collection' Album
Music

Saba, No ID Drop 'From the Private Collection' f/ Kelly Rowland, Raphael Saadiq, Smino, and More

The album follows Saba's 2022 offering, 'Few Good Things.'

tara mahadevan483 days ago
Smino "Maybe in Nirvana"
Music

Smino Drops His Long-Awaited Album 'Maybe in Nirvana'

The rapper/singer confirmed he's been sitting on the project since 2020.

Joshua Espinoza588 days ago
Travis Scott in a plaid jacket performs on stage
Music

Watch Smino Cover OutKast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' Track "Roses"

The St. Louis artist performed his version of the track for the Australian music platform Triple J.

tara mahadevan832 days ago
Screenshot of Baby Rose in new music video
Music

Baby Rose Drops Video for "I Won't Tell" f/ Smino, Announces New Album 'Through and Through'

Baby Rose shared her new single and music video for "I Won't Tell," featuring Smino. She also announced the release date for her album 'Through and Through.'

taramhdvn1253 days ago
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This is a photo of Denzel Curry.
Music

Denzel Curry Calls Out Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: 'They Don’t Care About the Culture'

Denzel Curry shared some of his frustrations in a series of tweets after the best rap album nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced.

Eric Diep1339 days ago
Smino 'Luv 4 Rent' album cover
Music

Stream Smino's 'Luv 4 Rent' Album f/ J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

The project marks Smino's first LP since 2018's 'NØIR.' The St. Louis native will support the album with with a North American tour that kicks off next year.

Joshua Espinoza1358 days ago
complexbestnewmusicleadimageoctober21
Music

The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Armani Caesar, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Armani Caesar, Ab-Soul, Zacari, Jeezy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.

Jessica Mckinney1364 days ago
complexbestnewmusicthisweekleadimage
Music

The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Smino, Freddie Gibbs, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Smino, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Nas, DVSN, Jagged Edge, Quavo, Takeoff, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1385 days ago

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