Lil Jon

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Lil Jon performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Music

Lil Jon on 'Processing' His Son's Death in Memoir: 'I'm Not Alone'

The producer and hypeman's son, Nathan Smith, died from an accidental drowning while under the effects of psilocybin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams41 days ago
Lil Jon with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a plaid jacket stands in front of a black SUV on a city street.
Music

Lil Jon’s Son Nathan Smith’s Cause of Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

The 27-year-old DJ, known as Young Slade, was found in a pond near his home after disappearing under what police described as unusual circumstances.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
A person smiling, wearing an orange cap and black sweatshirt, holding a drink, and making a peace sign in front of a utility vehicle.
Music

Lil Jon Pens Tribute to Son After His Funeral: ‘Life Will Never Be the Same Without You’

The rapper said he will ensure everyone knows of his son’s talent.

Jade Gomez158 days ago
Lil Jon's son
Music

Lil Jon Confirms Death of Son Young Slade After His Body Was Found in Pond: ‘Heartbroken’

The 27-year-old was reported missing earlier this week.

tara mahadevan172 days ago
Two images of the same person. Left: Bald, shirtless in a bathroom. Right: Wearing a black beanie and hoodie, making a peace sign.
Music

Lil Jon's Son, Young Slade, Reported Missing in Georgia

"He may be disoriented and in need of assistance," police said.

Trace William Cowen174 days ago
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Pitbull Announces 'I'm Back' Tour Featuring Lil Jon
Music

Pitbull Is ‘Back’ With a 2026 North American Tour Featuring Lil Jon

The 'I’m Back Tour,' announced on Pitbull’s 45th birthday, follows his record 'Party After Dark' run and adds Lil Jon as a special guest across U.S. and Canada dates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo193 days ago
Three men are pictured: one with a beard and cap, one in a red suit with a tie, and one wearing a red sports jersey and sunglasses.
Sports

Post Malone and Lil Jon Are Headlining This Year’s NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Shows

Jack White will also perform at one of the three games.

Mark Elibert254 days ago
Lil Jon flexing his muscles, wearing sunglasses and a medal, standing in front of a backdrop with logos for a bodybuilding event.
Music

Lil Jon Expands Crunk Legend Status With Third-Place Finish in Muscle Beach Venice Competition

“Thanks to all that supported me on this journey,” Lil Jon told fans.

Trace William Cowen327 days ago
Lil Jon wearing a red sports jersey, sunglasses, and a red cap, with dreadlocks and a gold chain, performing on stage.
Music

Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'

The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.

Alex Ocho363 days ago
Two men are pictured. The left wears a black jacket with "McQueen 92." The right wears sunglasses, a red cap, and a red jersey.
Music

Too Short Recalls Buying Lil Jon Out of His Deal in Exchange for Beats: ‘Thank You, Sir’

Too Short opens up about meeting Lil Jon and buying him out of his deal, securing some of his biggest hits in the process.

Mark Elibert440 days ago
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Tyler, The Creator in a green shirt and gray pants performs on stage with a pink backdrop and audience silhouettes in the foreground.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Dances to Omarion in School Talent Show Throwback Clip

Tyler says he's "never been scared" but was "always special," even as a kid.

Trace William Cowen603 days ago
A picture showing T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg back to back.
Music

Mark Zuckerberg Links With T-Pain to Cover Lil Jon’s “Get Low”

The cover was produced as a present for Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan on their anniversary.

Joe Price621 days ago
Lil Jon performs at DNC
Life

DNC Surprises: Lil Jon Performs, Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Gets Played, and More

An instrumental version of "Get Low" also made it into DNC proceedings on Tuesday.

Trace William Cowen706 days ago
Music artist performing on stage with microphone and backup dancer in the background. Wearing black hoodie and pants
Music

Lil Jon on How His Early Exposure to Punk Expanded His Mind and Ultimately Led Him to Crunk Superstardom

Like punk rock, Jon says crunk music "was an expression of the youth" during its initial rise.

Trace William Cowen848 days ago
Music

Watch 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Trailer f/ 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Too Short, and More

The Hulu documentary will include the firsthand experiences of artists and HBCU students that attended Freaknik in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams880 days ago
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Music

Solange Has 'Started Writing Music for The Tuba,' Says She Can ‘Imagine the Eye Rolls’ If She Drops It

Solange could be taking an instrumental cue from fellow Southern artists like André 3000 and Lil Jon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams889 days ago

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