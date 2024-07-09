Drake Bets $300,000 on Canada to Beat Messi and Argentina in Copa América Semifinals

Canada is considered the heavy underdogs in this matchup given Argentina's elite status. They're the reigning World Cup champions, and their team leader, Messi, is widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time. The game will take place on Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina already beat Canada 2-0 in the group stages, and they also toppled Chile, Peru, and Ecuador to reach this point in the tournament. Canada, on the other hand, is currently enjoying a remarkable run in their first-ever Copa América tournament.

The team was ranked No. 11 out of 16 going into the tournament, and has only played Argentina twice, with their first matchup coming in 2010 and resulting in a 5-0.

Despite the lofty odds, the Toronto native will obviously show support for his hometown team. But Drake's wager might not bode well for Canada, as his most recent wagers included $500,000 on the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Finals and the Edmonton Oilers clinching the Stanley Cup. Both teams lost. The Drake curse is real.