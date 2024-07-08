Drake has taken another L.
Fresh off his feud with Kendrick Lamar, in which a majority of hip-hop heads crowned K.Dot victorious, Drizzy has lost a battle in the world of tattoos.
As seen in a viral clip shared on No Jumper's Instagram, a fan recently covered up his Drake thigh tattoo and replaced it with a portrait of Lamar. The Drake ink, which appears to be a reference to the hook on his 2018 hit "In My Feelings," was replaced by an image of Kendrick wearing a crown and the now-infamous term "BBL Drizzy" written at the bottom.
The piece was covered up by Leif Mchatton at Studio Thirteen Tattoo in Cocoa, Florida. The studio wrote in an Instagram caption, "Do you still love me? That’s a hard no, my guy. A sneak peek at today’s emergency cover up with @babyleif2.0. Bye bye Drake, hello to the goat Kendrick Lamar." In another post, they added, "Have a tattoo you regret? Leif is a rework and cover up wizard."
The news arrives after Kendrick poured more dirt on Drake's grave with his Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, as well as his official video for "Not Like Us," which dropped July 4 and already has 35.6 million views on YouTube.
Meanwhile, even one of Drake's biggest supporters, DJ Akademiks, appears to be considering the possibility that Drizzy's prime is behind us. The 33-year-old media personality shared the admission during a livestream while reacting to the release of Kendrick's "Not Like Us" video.
“I think, you know, no pun intended, Drake's wings slightly feel clipped,” said Akademiks. “The Drake stimulus package right now doesn't exist. So Drake going on Camila Cabello’s track didn't do nothing. That's a fact.”