50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross Over Altercation While Performing in Canada: 'Can't Believe What Y'all Did'

50 Cent took a moment during a recent performance in Canada to talk about an altercation involving Rick Ross at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver.
As seen in the clip below, Fif performed at Ottawa Bluesfest on Saturday, July 6, and directly addressed the audience. "I can't believe what y'all did to Rick Ross," he said. The Queens rapper then started to ask the audience who was responsible for the situation, which seemingly kicked off because someone played Kendrick Lamar's Drake-dissing hit "Not Like Us."
"Who was it, you did it?" 50 Cent said. "There he go right there!… Who said Canada was soft? Who said that shit?"
In the now-viral clip taken from the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday, June 30, an unidentified person could be seen demanding "Not Like Us" get turned off. Ross and his entourage got involved in a physical altercation shortly after, and the rapper appeared to take a hit to the face at one point.
Shortly after the video surfaced online, 50 ripped into Ross over the incident.
"I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada," he said in a video that ends in him laughing. "I wanted to say to everyone, you know, that I hope that that brother made it home safely. I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where the young guy, he did this little move and shit and he got knocked the fuck out right there, that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp and he might need to go get the Dreamchasers or, um, the 305 Killers."
While 50 Cent has been relentless in his mockery of Rick Ross, some have called for artists to not allow hip-hop beefs to get physically violent. Marlon Wayans, for instance, told people cheering on the incident to put more energy into positivity over negativity.