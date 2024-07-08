50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross Over Altercation While Performing in Canada: 'Can't Believe What Y'all Did'

In the now-viral clip taken from the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday, June 30, an unidentified person could be seen demanding "Not Like Us" get turned off. Ross and his entourage got involved in a physical altercation shortly after, and the rapper appeared to take a hit to the face at one point.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, 50 ripped into Ross over the incident.

"I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada," he said in a video that ends in him laughing. "I wanted to say to everyone, you know, that I hope that that brother made it home safely. I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where the young guy, he did this little move and shit and he got knocked the fuck out right there, that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp and he might need to go get the Dreamchasers or, um, the 305 Killers."

While 50 Cent has been relentless in his mockery of Rick Ross, some have called for artists to not allow hip-hop beefs to get physically violent. Marlon Wayans, for instance, told people cheering on the incident to put more energy into positivity over negativity.