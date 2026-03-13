Nick Young Loses It Over Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game: 'He Nice, But He Not 83 Nice'

Nick Young was seemingly incensed over Bam Adebayo surpassing Kobe Bryant for the second-most points scored in an NBA game with 83 in the Miami Heat’s 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
Young aired out his frustrations on the Gil’s Arena, calling Adebayo “nice, but not 83 nice,” and saying Bryant was “probably rolling over in his grave” at the sight of Bam taking his spot in the record books.
“Hey man, fuck Bam. Fuck Bam and the Wizards. Fuck all that shit,” he said. “All that records are supposed to be broken? Hell nah. Did you see that?”
Young then turned his attention to the Wizards, the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, comparing the current roster, without Trae Young and Anthony Davis, to that of a G-League team.
“The Wizards! See, I be talking about the Wizards,” he said. “Y’all always support the Wizards. Fucking G-League team. French n**** getting dunked on the whole time and shit. Playing no defense.”
“Bam…he nice, but he not 83 nice, like c’mon, man,” Young continued. “Kobe probably rolling over in his grave right now, like, ‘You? You?!’ Fuck that! Do you see how he was going for it at 74? That was nasty!”
When Adebayo scored his 74th point of the game, the Heat were leading 139-112 with 5:21 remaining.
Young may have been bothered by the Heat intentionally fouling Wizards players and Adebayo’s teammate missing a free throw on purpose to increase his chances of surpassing Kobe’s 81.
When asked how a player should go about trying to score more than 81 points in a game, Young fired back, "Get out the game! You’re winning by 30!”
The former NBA player seemed to waver on his stance a bit when a hypothetical scenario replaced Adebayo with him. In the end, Swaggy P felt like Bam was undeserving of his sudden place in NBA history.
“I like Bam, but he don’t deserve that,” Young said.