Nick Young Loses It Over Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game: 'He Nice, But He Not 83 Nice'

Nick Young was seemingly incensed over Bam Adebayo surpassing Kobe Bryant for the second-most points scored in an NBA game with 83 in the Miami Heat’s 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Young aired out his frustrations on the Gil’s Arena, calling Adebayo “nice, but not 83 nice,” and saying Bryant was “probably rolling over in his grave” at the sight of Bam taking his spot in the record books.

“Hey man, fuck Bam. Fuck Bam and the Wizards. Fuck all that shit,” he said. “All that records are supposed to be broken? Hell nah. Did you see that?”

Young then turned his attention to the Wizards, the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, comparing the current roster, without Trae Young and Anthony Davis, to that of a G-League team.

“The Wizards! See, I be talking about the Wizards,” he said. “Y’all always support the Wizards. Fucking G-League team. French n**** getting dunked on the whole time and shit. Playing no defense.”