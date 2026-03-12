Sports

RDCWorld Drops Hilarious Skit About Jayson Tatum and Others Upset Over Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

Not everyone is happy to see Adebayo surpass Kobe for the second-most points in an NBA game.

Bam Adebayo leaves the court after defeating the Washington Wizards.
Megan Briggs/Getty

RDCWorld hit all the right notes in their hilarious skit centered around the reaction to Bam Adebayo scoring 83 points, surpassing Kobe Bryant for the second-most in an NBA game, in the Miami Heat’s 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The skit starts in the Wizards’ locker room where a player, played by Mark Phillips, is being flooded with phone calls from random people and NBA players.

“Do that same shit against the Lakers, I gotta get that record, too,” a voice said over the phone, referencing Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100 points in an NBA game.

That voice is immediately recognized as belonging to Lakers star LeBron James, who commented on the Instagram post with several laughing emojis.

The skit continues with Adebayo, wearing a shirt paying homage to Bryant, dapping up a few people in the parking lot before making his way to his car. Bam recognizes the mood is far from congratulatory, causing him to sprint to his vehicle while being chased down.

With his car surrounded, Adebayo notices a familiar face in known Kobe fan Jayson Tatum. Despite being under pressure, he still showed off a piece of paper with “83” written on it, saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, you gotta accept it. Wilt… Bam… Kobe.”

Following his 83-point game, Adebayo has received criticism from many online and around the league.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick described the final minutes of the game in which the Heat intentionally fouled Wizards players and purposely missed a free throw to increase the amount of opportunities for Bam to put himself in the record books as “a different type of basketball.”

Some commented on Adebayo’s NBA record 43 free throws in the game.

When asked for his thoughts, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said the amount of free throws “tells the story right there," adding, “And, the Washington Wizards.”

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