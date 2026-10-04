Lil Pump Says He Burned $3 Million on Private Jets (And He Would Do It Again)

You can feel a bit less guilty about that extra iced coffee you bought this week, becaus Lil Pump put a number on the dumbest thing he ever bought, and it carries a hefty price tag.

The rapper told Complex that a run of private jets booked during a European tour stands as both the most extravagant and the most foolish purchase of his career, totaling about $3 million. He also said he would not take it back, reasoning that very few artists ever get to live the way he has.

Pump made the stunning admission at ComplexCon in Los Angeles. Elsewhere at this year’s ComplexCon, Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, and the rest of Opium hit the stage for an Opium takeover performance.

ComplexCon also brought out the stars, such as Savannah James, French Montana, Kai Cenat, Russell Westbrook, Yonna, Karrahbooo, Lil Yachty, and Travis Barker.