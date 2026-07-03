Shakur Stevenson

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Shakur Stevenson Makes Bold Gervonta Davis Claim
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Thinks Gervonta Davis Is Saving Him for His Final Fight

Fresh off his Zuffa Boxing deal, Stevenson says a long-awaited Tank showdown may be getting closer and predicts it could be Davis’ final fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Dana White Explodes After Shakur Stevenson Mistaken for NBA Player: 'We Are The Worst'
Sports

Dana White Explodes After UFC Mistakes Shakur Stevenson for NBA Player: 'We're the Worst'

Fresh off a massive Zuffa Boxing deal, pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson gets misidentified on live UFC TV, and Dana White unleashes on his own team.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Signs with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Joins Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing in Blockbuster Move

Fresh off dominating Teófimo López, Shakur Stevenson links up with Zuffa Boxing to chase super fights with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and more — if politics don’t get in the way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
These Are the Two Boxers Facing Off for Shakur Stevenson's Stripped Boxing Belt
Sports

Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda Set to Fight for Shakur Stevenson’s Former WBC Title

Inside the high-stakes clash between Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda for the vacant WBC lightweight crown previously held by Shakur Stevenson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Says Terrence Crawford 'Whupped My Ass' in Ping-Pong
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Says Terence Crawford 'Whupped My A**' in Ping-Pong

Inside the champ’s post-fight ‘ping-pong party,’ where a relaxed Shakur Stevenson found out just how good Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford really is off the canvas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
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Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight Shakur Stevenson Next: 'Let's Run That Sh*t'
Sports

Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight Shakur Stevenson Next: 'Let's Run That Sh*t'

After beating Mario Barrios for the WBC title, Ryan Garcia named Shakur Stevenson as his preferred next opponent.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Stripped of Lightweight Title, Calls WBC 'Crooks'
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Stripped of WBC Title Days After Win, Calls Organization ‘Crooks’

Fresh off dominating Teófimo López, the unbeaten star says a six-figure sanctioning fee — not sanctioning rules — led to him losing his WBC lightweight crown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo López
Sports

Teófimo López Apologizes For Slavery After Shakur Stevenson Beat Him Down

"My condolences to all you guys..." López said after losing to Stevenson.

Trey Alston165 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Secures Four Division Title Over Teofimo Lopez
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Dominates Teofimo Lopez to Become Four-Division Champion

Stevenson’s win over Lopez secured him the WBO junior welterweight title, making him a four-division champion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Zab Judah Sends Shots to Teófimo López Ahead of Shakur Stevenson Bout: 'Come On, Son'
Sports

Zab Judah Predicts Shakur Stevenson Will ‘Shut TF Down’ in Fight Against Teófimo López

The retired boxer joined David 'Flat' Sparks on 'Let The Sparkz Fly' to weigh in on the high-stakes showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Bernadette Giacomazzo167 days ago
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Teófimo López Reflects on Parenthood Ahead of Shakur Stevenson MSG Bout
Sports

Teófimo López Reflects on Parenthood Ahead of Shakur Stevenson Fight at MSG

'I can’t be out here looking like a bad representation,' he said, explaining how fatherhood changed his mindset.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Mike Tyson Praises Shakur Stevenson For 'Beautiful' Bout
Sports

Mike Tyson Praises Shakur Stevenson for ‘Beautiful’ Bout

Stevenson dominated William Zepeda in Queens, NY, over the weekend.

Bernadette Giacomazzo366 days ago
Mase speaks into a microphone and smiles, wearing a suit with a pocket square. On the right, J Prince holds up a book outdoors, wearing a dark robe
Music

Mase Responds to J. Prince Calling Him and Cam’ron Out Over Shakur Stevenson: 'I Wanna Respect You But I Can’t'

"If you’re 60 years old and you’re trying to be a street n***a, you failed," Mase said on 'It Is What It Is.'

Trace William Cowen732 days ago

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